JEFFERSONVILLE – The American Commercial Barge Line on Wednesday announced a public meeting will be held to review potential development opportunities and collect community feedback on the former Jeffboat property.
The meeting will be held from 4 p.m.. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at The Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, located at 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville. The format of the meeting will be an open house with two identical presentations occurring at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
“The former JeffBoat site is an important piece of property for ACBL. We had a large citizen turnout for the first public open house, in January, and expect a larger crowd at this event. As we work to define the site’s redevelopment potential, we ask the community to attend the upcoming meeting to learn more about the plan” said Jonathan Dunn, director of Corporate Communications.
During the meeting OHM Advisors, the consultants who are leading the redevelopment study, will present an overview of the preliminary market study findings and development opportunities. OHM Advisors will be available to answer questions, discuss concerns, review project material, and solicit feedback. Members of the community and stakeholders are encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the property. This will be an initial meeting and a second meeting will follow to present findings for additional community feedback.
The open house presentation will be recorded and made available online via a link that will be made public after Tuesday.
