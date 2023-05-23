BORDEN — An upcoming public meeting in Borden will address a major sewer project planned for the area.
Residents in Borden and Starlight have been invited to a June 3 meeting to learn more about the Borden-Sellersburg Regional Wastewater Cooperative project. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the Borden-Wood Township Fire Station #2, 20022 Rake Road in Borden.
Project leaders with Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, the engineering firm hired for the planning of the sanitary sewer project, will answer questions at the meeting as will community leaders in Borden and Starlight.
The public meeting will take place before Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz begins the field work and design for the project.
The wastewater project is a joint effort between the Town of Sellersburg and the Town of Borden.
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman said the project is meant to address the growth in the area and serve as an "economic boost."
"With the growth that is going on up in Starlight area [with] commercial growth and possible residential growth and everything — there are no sewers in that area at all," he said. "A sewer project would be great for businesses that are expanding and ones that are wanting to come in."
The project will involve the expansion of sewer capacity for both Sellersburg and Borden as the communities establish a regional wastewater system.
The Town of Borden has a sewer plant, but the system serves a small customer base. As the Starlight area grows, the regional sewer system will allow Borden to direct overflow to the wastewater utility in Sellersburg.
The area is becoming a "major tourism spot," Coffman said. He mentioned businesses such as Huber's Orchard & Winery, as well as plans for the expansion of Borden Community Park and the development of Muddy Fork Reservoir.
"[Huber's] Winery alone brings in around 600,000 to 700,000 visitors a year, and there's also the expansion going on down in Borden — they're expanding the park down there and building a lake, and that's going to bring more tourists into the area," Coffman said.
"It's understandable because it's such a desirable, beautiful area," he said. "Putting in the Star Valley Way road increased the traffic flow between Borden and Starlight and made it a safer roadway than what we had before."
In Sellersburg, the regional project will help with the creation of the Town Center District, a mixed-use commercial district.
The Clark County Commissioners have allocated $1 million to Borden and $300,000 to Sellersburg from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support the project.
The sewer project is also receiving $1.5 million from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding.
Coffman said the meeting will help keep residents informed before work begins on the project.
"This is in the very, very early stages, and so this is to maybe calm anybody's fears or [answer] questions they may have about the project or their properties," he said. "Pretty soon you're going to maybe see some surveying down there, and that always sparks people's concerns about what's happening."
