LOUISVILLE - Members of the management team at Against the Grain Public House, a restaurant located at Louisville Slugger Field, had just arrived for a team meeting when they first heard about Monday's shooting.
"Our team was coming in for a morning management meeting," said Director of Operations Jason Smith. "...it was all the responders coming, so we weren't quite sure (what was going on.) We all got (into) a safe space. We kept our doors open for the response teams to have a space to kind of figure stuff out."
Smith said it's "surreal" to have this type of event in downtown Louisville. Against the Grain is located near
"It's surreal that these things happen, these randomly isolated incidents," Smith said. "We all consider this our home and our safe space. And it's disturbing to hear these things happen."
He said the restaurant is closed on Monday and will likely re-open Tuesday. Staff is supporting each other during this time.
It was an easy decision to open Against The Grain Public House to first responders as the events unfolded this morning, Smith said.
"That's what we do, we are a gathering place," he said. "That's what Public House means. We wanted to open our doors and have a spot for everybody to come, a place to gather and reconvene. It is just natural to us."
