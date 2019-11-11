SOUTHERN INDIANA – All public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties will be closed for Red For Ed Action Day on Nov. 19.
Clarksville Community Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. announced Monday that they will join neighboring districts Greater Clark County Schools and West Clark Community Schools in closing for the day.
On a Facebook post, NAFC schools stated a significant number of teachers announced their intention to participate in the rally, in Indianapolis, for the Indiana's General Assembly Organization Day. Clarksville cited the same for the decision.
"Over the last several days, we have had a substantial increase in the number of teachers requesting a personal day to attend the Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana State House," a statement from Clarksville read.
The Indiana State Teachers Association organized the Nov. 19 event to gather support from teachers statewide to voice their concerns to lawmakers.
“We have to influence our state legislature that we need more,” Mark Felix, president of the GCCS teachers’ association, said previously. “Indiana lags way in the back of the pack when it comes to teacher compensation, how much we’re putting into our infrastructure, our class sizes are getting too large. The bottom line is we have to start spending more money on our public schools ...”
Felix said teachers will be fighting for salary increases in addition to removing the 15-hour externship requirement, where teachers have to work in a community field to renew their teaching licenses. He said teachers are also asking lawmakers to hold schools and teachers harmless from the ILEARN results.
Both Clarksville and NAFC stated that the missed school day will be made up on Feb. 17. GCCS will make up the day on Feb. 17 as well, but by having an e-learning day, where students will attend class online and not in school. West Clark will make up the day on May 29.
Public charter schools Community Montessori, in New Albany, and Rock Creek Community Academy, in Sellersburg, have not announced any closures.
