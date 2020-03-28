EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2020 presidential election is critical to the nation’s future, especially now, as America finds itself in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll need strong leadership from the president, whether it be Republican Donald Trump or the eventual Democratic nominee; Joe Biden appears to be on track to win that nomination.
Each quarter this year, the News and Tribune will engage in discussions with Southern Indiana voters, to hear their concerns and preferences on leadership. For the first quarter, we’re highlighting voting blocs that will make a difference when it comes time to cast our ballots. For today’s story, we spoke with minority voters. On Monday, we’ll catch up with new and young voters. Tuesday’s story will focus on women.
SOUTHERN INDIANA — Rhoda Temple Morton, a home health nurse living in New Albany, believes there has been a “whole lot of mess” caused by the Trump administration’s policies, and she is ready for a change.
Morton, a 63-year-old African American voter, usually votes straight-ticket Democrat, and while she would be happy to see either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders in office, she is leaning toward Biden. In the last presidential election, she voted for Hillary Clinton, and she approved of Biden’s work as vice president.
As a registered nurse, healthcare issues are at the top of her mind. She said while “there might be some things that need tweaked,” she doesn’t want to see an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, and she is not on board with Sanders’ focus on “Medicare for all.”
“Mostly what Biden says does make sense,” she said. “I’m in health care, and I don’t think everyone can be on Medicare. I like the system the way is with the Affordable Care Act.”
Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has also been a major source of concern for Morton, particularly his statement on wanting to reopen the nation by Easter.
“I think it is a lot more serious than some people think it is,” Morton said. “I don’t think will be over by Easter like how [Trump] wants to happen. A lot of people are taking it very lightly, and it’s not to be taken that way.”
She also criticized Trump’s immigration policies and his rhetoric toward women and people of color, saying she disapproves of his “name-calling.”
“He doesn’t seem to care for anybody the way he talks to people,” she said. “I just think that he gets to talking and he forgets who he’s talking to, and he just says anything about anybody...I was not raised up that you talk to people like that — if you don’t have something good to say, you don’t say anything at all.”
LGBTQ community under ‘continuous attacks’
Amber Smith, 20, share’s Morton’s concerns with the direction of the country since Donald Trump was elected, and she has been closely following the primary election season and earlier Democratic debates.
Smith, a third-year student studying elementary education at Indiana University Southeast, is from Jeffersonville. She intends to cast her ballot in her very first presidential primary this June.
In the general election, she plans to vote for the Democratic nominee, whoever it turns out to be. She supported candidate Andrew Yang before he dropped out of the race, and she has now made up her mind to support Bernie Sanders in the primary, saying his policies are most consistently in line with her own political views.
For Smith, issues such as LGBTQ and abortion rights are at the top of her mind as a voter. She is a member of the LGBTQ community, and that perspective helps shape her political views. Earlier this year, she became the social media coordinator for Southern Indiana Pride.
Smith has been strongly opposed to the Trump administration’s policies related to LGBTQ rights, and she wants to see a focus on adding anti-discrimination protections and addressing issues of hate crimes. She said the LGBTQ community is facing “continuous attacks,” including from the Trump administration.
“You can still be fired from your job in some states for being gay or denied housing, and there’s the Trump administration’s [policy] that transgender people can’t enter in the military service.” she said. “It’s just continuous attacks or going backwards with the LGBTQ+ community. It’s just blatantly, without saying you don’t matter, saying you don’t matter — without just openly saying it.”
As part of the LGBTQ community, these issues are of particular concern to Smith.
“I just recently came out last year, and I’ve had friends who’ve been out for years and years and have experienced hate and violence and terrible things said or done to them because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Like, seeing that firsthand really opens your eyes to how much is going on and how many people are affected by this daily.”
Smith said she has also been worried to see anti-abortion policies from the Trump administration.
“Bodily autonomy is the one thing we have, and infringing upon that by trying to place bans on abortion or making it harder to access, that’s just completely infringing on our rights,” she said. “Any person with a uterus has the right to decide that for themselves, not with the say of a politician or a policy.”
Smith is concerned to see so much division not only between Republicans and Democrats, but also within the Democratic party. The primary season seems like its “tearing the Democrats apart,” she said.
“Right now, we are so divided with Trump being a very right, conservative man, which drives the left very far,” she said. “That is kind of a concern, because Bernie is more on the left. It just seems like whatever way it goes, we’re still going to be divided, but it’s just going to take some time, I guess.”
Trump ‘blatantly racist’ toward minorities
Enrique Rodriquez, 25, of Jeffersonville, is frustrated with the political divisiveness, too. He would love for the country to hit the “refresh button on politics.”
Rodriquez is a building and systems engineering specialist at UPS. His late father, Josh Rodriquez, served on the Jeffersonville City Council before his death in 2017, and Enrique said he took note of his father’s efforts to collaborate with people of various political parties. Growing up, he questioned the country’s two-party system as he watched the “two sides constantly bickering.”
His preferences typically fall on the Democratic side, but he considers himself an independent. He would like to see more bi-partisanship in politics from the local to national level.
“I don’t really like the two-party system,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of attention invested in people arguing on the surface level than really getting to the root of some of these problems and collaborating.”
He supported candidate Cory Booker earlier in the Democratic presidential race, and he is not exactly thrilled with his current choices in the Democratic primary, although he is leaning toward Biden. He considers Biden to be “out of touch,” he said, and he views Sander’s economic policies as unrealistic.
“I know some people had strife with Hillary even on the Democratic side, and this time around, it looks like Biden is going to get the bid,” he said. “I just find it hard to believe that we couldn’t find somebody better who knows what’s going on.”
Some of his biggest issues with the Trump administration include immigration policy, Rodriquez said, and he has been particularly appalled with the administration’s detention of migrant children.
“If you look back to history of our county, you can trace back most of us to being immigrants...many of these people trying to escape a terrible situation and chase the American Dream,” he said. “I get that that there are things you have to do to enjoy certain benefits, and I fully agree with that and the whole process, but I don’t like all the restrictions and the narrative that he’s created with immigration — that does get under my skin.”
Rodriquez, who is multiracial, has been concerned with Trump’s rhetoric regarding minorities, including Hispanics.
“What really gets to me is the representation of us in this country,” he said. “Some of [Trump’s] antics are blatantly racist. I’m a little bit white, black and Hispanic, and it doesn’t sit right with who I am as an individual.”
As the primary approaches, Rodriquez said he plans to learn more about local candidates.
“I’m not saying that I’m going to vote straight Democratic every time — I try see beyond party lines see who is going to do the best job,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.