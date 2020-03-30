EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2020 presidential election is critical to the nation’s future, especially now, as America finds itself in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll need strong leadership from the president, whether it be Republican Donald Trump or the eventual Democratic nominee; Joe Biden appears to be on track to win that nomination.
Each quarter this year, the News and Tribune will engage in discussions with Southern Indiana voters, to hear their concerns and preferences on leadership. For the first quarter, we’re highlighting in a three-part series voting blocs that will make a difference when it comes time to cast our ballots. Today, young voters give their take on the candidates and American politics in general. On Tuesday, women voters share what’s on their minds. We kicked off the series on Friday, when we published the viewpoints of several minority voters; if you missed that story, find it at newsandtribune.com.
SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s not uncommon for individual rights to top the list of political issues for people in the United States.
Issues surrounding guns and abortion can sometimes pack the airwaves, and are prominently found in Facebook posts. Olivia Shepherd, a first-time voter who attends Jeffersonville High School, however, said that’s not where her focus lies when it comes to politics.
“I’m more on the economics and big picture things rather than individual rights,” she said.
Shepherd is a senior, meaning her government courses this year are much more in-depth than earlier in her education. Between her schooling and her personal time watching Fox News and CNN, the Jeffersonville resident stays updated on the news on a daily basis.
What bothers her most as someone who seeks out policy is what she sees as a lack of substance in American discourse.
“There’s debate, then there’s discussion,” she said. “We have only debate, really. There needs to be more discussion.”
Shepherd said her older family members tend to be polarized, being die-hard supporters of one side or the other. Younger people, she added, aren’t as rigid in their beliefs.
Red Devil classmate Patrick Hammet, who will also be voting in his first election this year, is similar to Shepherd politically in many ways. While Shepherd has an eye on the markets, though, Hammet still tends to look at individual rights.
The Second Amendment and abortion are two that stand out to Hammet, with him being more pro-choice on the latter. He said he understands the need for hunting rifles and the like, but doesn’t see the need for neighborhood families to own assault style weapons.
Hammet doesn’t mind discussing the matters. It’s just that under the two-party system, he has become aware of an ever-growing gap between the two sides.
“I think [the two-party system] is a good system,” he said. “It’s just that over the years, nothing has been done to bring them together.”
POLARIZED POLITICS CHILLING
Falling in line with this type of thinking is Andrew Henderson, a Floyds Knobs resident who attends Providence High School. His family is involved in local politics, so he’s always found himself in that kind of environment.
Over time, Henderson said he has sought out discussions with others. It doesn’t matter to him on which side of the aisle they stand.
It’s all about getting a feel for what others think about hot-button issues. At the same time, such behavior has allowed Henderson to get a better understanding of his own stances.
But as extreme polarization becomes more obvious in the United States, he said it can be a bit discouraging.
“Polarization can kind of make it difficult whenever you’re trying to have fruitful conversations with others,” Henderson said. “It’s harder to find common ground, because people really don’t want to sometimes. But I think it’s something we continue to strive for.”
Even more worrisome for Shepherd, she said, is the lack of policy she’s heard from the two candidates topping the race for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
It’s important to have a plan in a time when the coronavirus is taking a toll on the American economy, Shepherd said. What’s happening now is something she compared to the recession of 2008.
While Sanders is a proclaimed Democratic Socialist, Shepherd said she sees Biden as not being very open on his stances. She hopes to hear more about what they are planning to do moving forward rather than attacking what the other candidate has said in the past.
“Even at the Democratic debates, policy was never a topic,” she said. “It was just them attacking each other, for the most part. I thought it was ridiculous. They’re adults.”
Maria Hopson, a Providence High School student from Sellersburg, said the lifeblood of America is the stock market and economy. The economy has taken a downturn with the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, but she said she’s been satisfied with how President Donald Trump has handled it.
Like Shepherd, Hopson sees a lack of clarity on the Democratic side of the ticket, though Hopson is a bit more critical in her distaste. She knows that Biden and Sanders are two totally different kinds of candidates, but one in particular concerns her.
“As far as the Democratic ticket goes, I think it can be kind of worrisome,” she said. “To me, socialism is very scary. It’s been tried to be implemented so many times throughout history, and it’s never really worked that well. Finding the balance between some socialist ideas before it turns into socialism, where personal rights are being stripped away from the individual. That’s kind of scary to me.”
