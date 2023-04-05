NEW ALBANY — Gina Anderson, Purdue extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, recently visited the country of Trinidad and Tobago through the Farmer-to-Farmer program.
The program is set up through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which provides technical assistance from U.S. volunteers to farmers, farm groups, agribusinesses and other agriculture sector institutions in developing and transitional countries with the goal of promoting sustainable improvements in food security, agricultural processing, production and marketing.
Trinidad and Tobago is a dual island country in the Caribbean that lies close to South America. It was colonized by the British and obtained its independence in 1962.
Anderson visited the Trinidad Island on behalf of Purdue Polytech to teach beekeepers in the country about how people in the U.S. do beekeeping and also learn how beekeepers do it in Trinidad.
“I worked with some of their extension professionals and talked to them about beekeeping,” Anderson said. “Trinidad really manages more Africanized bees, where Tobago does the Eastern European bees.”
Africanized bees are more aggressive than the European bees and the bees here in the U.S.. Since they are more aggressive, beekeepers have to wear a stronger full body suit to stay protected.
They compared beekeeping tactics during her visit, like how they take care of bees in the winter. Trinidad does not have a winter season, but they have a season where many plants are not flowering.
In the U.S. during the winter, beekeepers feed sugar to the bees in a block called a candy board. They put a screen underneath the candy board so the bees can fly up and eat the sugar from underneath.
If they were to use a screen for their bee hives in Trinidad, the sugar would collect at the entrance and the native bees would steal the food from the hive, Anderson said.
Trinidadian beekeepers have to use a solid board to feed their bees to prevent the native bees from stealing the sugar.
While there, Anderson was able to be suited up and taken to where they keep their bees to learn what it is like to be around the Africanized bees.
Coming home, Anderson can now incorporate what she learned from her trip to her lessons and teach her students the differences in beekeeping.
“One of their issues is people (in Trinidad) like to hang their laundry outside,” Anderson said. “The issue is they use a lot of very floral softeners and soaps.”
The bees are attracted to the smell of the floral soaps and it makes it dangerous to get their laundry since they are Africanized bees. In her class, students will discuss how to educate the public on the dangers of using floral soaps to clean their clothes.
Safely removing bees and bee hives is another topic they have discussed.
“We were just having very open conversations about talking to the public about bees because we would have the same issues here,” Anderson said. “Not that we have Africanized (bees), but people are maybe allergic to bees so they don’t want to be near them. So how can we help them be safe and not get stung by bees, but also not kill the bees off either.”
