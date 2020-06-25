Purdue Extension Floyd County is hosting an online question-and-answer session with University of Delaware professor Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology with the University of Delaware, on Tuesday, July 7. He is also the author of “Bringing Nature Home.”
During the online session, participants will be able to ask Tallamy questions about how insects and plants interact.
Registration is required for this event, and those wanting to participate are asked to register by July 2. To register, go to https://bit.ly/37IJtZT
For more information, email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu or call 502-473-5519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.