NEW ALBANY — Become an Indiana Master Naturalist and learn how to protect our natural resources.
In this 10-session program, hosted by Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of Floyd County, you will learn about: local geology, plant and tree identification, raptors, invasive species, and how to respect and preserve our natural resources.
Classes will meet every Thursday in September, Saturday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Sept. 30, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Thursday classes will meet will meet at the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office, 3000 Technology Ave, New Albany, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The classes on Sept. 16 and 30 will meet at two local state parks.
Cost for this 10-session program is $75 per person. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 5. To register come to the Purdue Extension Office in Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave., Suite L2110 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, or email Gina Anderson, Extension Educator, at gmanders@purdue.edu to receive a registration form. For more information or special needs requests, call the Purdue Extension Office at 812- 948-5470.
Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access university. If you need special assistance to attend this program, please contact us within a reasonable time for accommodations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.