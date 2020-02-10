Purdue Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant have opened enrollment in American Citizen Planner — Indiana, an online training course for local planning officials and interested residents. Participants learn about core planning issues, practices and theories related to community planning and service as a public official. After completing online coursework and participation at two regional workshops, participants will earn the “Master Citizen Planner” certificate.
The American Citizen Planner – Indiana course is offered twice each year. Participants are given four months to complete the course requirements and attend two regional workshops, hosted by a Purdue Extension Educator. In-person workshops offer deeper dives into course topics and current issues that affect community and land-use planning in Indiana.
The course registration fee of $200 includes four months of access to the online modules, and registration for the two in-person workshops.
For more information or to register for the program, contact Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator, at 812-948-5470 or email at gmanders@purdue.edu or visit puext.in/ACPIN
