FLOYD COUNTY — One in three bites of food that people take can be traced back to a pollinator, be it a bee, butterfly or bird.
“Without the pollinators we would be short on food that we can consume,” said Gina Anderson, Purdue University Extension educator in Floyd County.
To make people aware of the importance of the pollinators to the community, Purdue Extension is hosting its seventh annual Pollinator Day on Saturday, April 30.
Free and open to the public, the family-friendly event will include a variety of activities, booths and speakers.
To get adults and children alike involved, there will be activities to build a native bee nest, hummingbird feeder, butterfly feeder and pollinator-friendly planting containers.
There will also be a new activity called “Battle of the Beetles” where individuals will imitate dung beetles and rhinoceros beetles with costumes and an obstacle course.
“This is open to everyone…Whatever happens during that day, the goal is that it’ll spark conversations either into the night or later on because the whole family can participate,” Anderson said.
Kirsten Carlson, education and outreach coordinator at Oak Heritage Conservancy, and Aaron Stump, habitat programs manager with the Indiana Wildlife Federation, will speak during the event.
Anderson said that the speakers will talk about how individuals can build pollinator habitats in their area. Stump will talk about pollinator habitats and Carlson will discuss how songbirds need pollinators too.
The last two years of the event have been held virtually, but this year Anderson said the event will look like it typically has in the past.
“This is really getting back to what we had pre-COVID with having all the booths out, having the busy bee youth corner, having the beekeepers here to talk about how they keep bees, doing hive tours…” she said.
The event is always the last Saturday in April, which in 2018 was declared Pollinator Day.
Anderson said it always on this Saturday because it is when everything starts to wake up.
“It’s just now we’re starting to warm up, it’s been 80 the last couple of days so now we’re starting to see all the pollinators. People are starting to see the ruby-throated hummingbirds coming to their houses,” she said.
“It’s a great time to talk about it, because we can talk about it but also put everything into action that we’re talking about.”
Anderson said it’s the small actions and changes that people take in their daily lives that can make habitats better for pollinators.
Some of these actions include planting more native plants and reducing the spraying of pesticides or being aware of where pesticides are being sprayed.
“[Pollinators] have an impact on our lives, and we have the ability to make a positive impact on their life cycles by changing some of our habits,” Anderson said.
This year, Anderson said they are expecting at least 1,400 people to filter through the event and visit the booths.
There will be vendors present at the site on Saturday, selling pollinator-related items, such as honey, native plants and pollinator-friendly plants.
The event is taking place at Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Avenue in New Albany, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is not required. Fistful of Tacos will also be on site selling tacos for lunch.
