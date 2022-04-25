Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.