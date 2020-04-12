Every promising Indiana student deserves the opportunity to pursue an affordable, world-class education. With its new Fast Start program, which could easily save Indiana families thousands of dollars, Purdue University has taken yet another step toward making this possible.
Fast Start, created by Purdue in partnership with the philanthropic online learning program Modern States, is designed to help Indiana high school students earn access to up to a year of college credit through free online courses and the corresponding College Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Students receive assured admission into Purdue if they complete five courses, pass the corresponding CLEP exams and meet the University’s standard admissions requirements.
This partnership with Modern States creates opportunities for Indiana students to take giant leaps in their education with a direct track to Purdue. The move also aligns with Purdue’s land-grant mission and its continued commitment to affordability and accessibility — a longtime University priority that has led to nearly 60% of Purdue students now graduating debt-free.
Innovating for Indiana
Fast Start will allow Hoosier students to take online courses and CLEP exams at no cost. Passing five CLEP exams — the equivalent of one semester — can save students and their parents the cost of an entire semester, and almost $11,000. And passing 10 CLEPs — the equivalent of one full year — amounts to more than $21,000 in savings when considering Purdue tuition and housing. Every individual CLEP passed is a big savings. Additionally, the Fast Start option can move students toward early graduation and early entry into the workforce.
Purdue Fast Start offers support to high school students enrolled in the program, helping guide them through taking courses and tests, and navigating Purdue admittance. Students also can connect to Purdue alumni and friends for mentoring if desired. Once Fast Start students accept admission into Purdue, they will be known as Klinsky Scholars.
The program officially launches in Fall 2020, with inaugural students granted admission for the Fall 2021 semester. As Purdue Fast Start begins outreach to prospective students this spring, Purdue Extension, which has offices in every Indiana county, will be a vital resource in helping reach students and their families.
Fast Start is available to all Indiana residents. Visit purdue.university/faststart for complete details on the Purdue Fast Start program.
