NEW ALBANY — Purdue Polytechnic New Albany will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at New Albany’s Riverfront Amphitheater at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Undergraduate candidates in six BS degree programs will receive their diplomas and share this special experience with family and friends.
Purdue Polytechnic New Albany’s class of 2022 is has accomplished much inside and outside of the classroom. Of the 44 students graduating from Purdue Polytechnic New Albany, 85% of them are full-time students, while 15% are part-time. 93% of the Class of 2022 worked while attending class and they range in age from 21 to 42 years old.
Some typical job titles within this year’s graduating class include manufacturing engineer, process improvement specialist, controls engineer, design engineer, quality manager, graphic designer, web developer, animator, business unit manager, and facilities specialist.
Most of the graduates have jobs right here in Southern Indiana. Others are going to work at Fortune 500 companies, some are taking jobs that have them traveling globally, some have decided to start their own businesses, and some are continuing into the graduate programs.
A typical salary for this year’s class is around $60,000. By multiplying that figure times the 44 graduates, this graduating class represents more than $2.6 million dollars in annual earning power.
The Purdue Polytechnic New Albany is a part of the world-class Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University. Purdue Polytechnic New Albany has a variety of degrees and class offerings that allows undergraduate students to earn a Purdue degree right here in the Greater Louisville area. Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free.
