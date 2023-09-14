Purdue University will unveil its newly developed Boiler Chips ice cream and One Giant Scoop vanilla Saturday for football fans at the Sept. 16 game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“It’s no secret that I love a good scoop of ice cream and the Old Gold and Black,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “This ice cream embodies the Purdue spirit. We are thrilled to re-establish the original Purdue Creamery vanilla recipe in One Giant Scoop, while also introducing the new Boiler Chips that was developed by the FEMI team in the College of Agriculture and tested by the Boiler Gold Rush students and group leaders. Thanks to all the Boilermakers involved. It tastes like victory!”
Students from the Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute (FEMI) in the College of Agriculture’s food science department developed Boiler Chips, a new caramel chocolate chip flavor, and oversaw the production of One Giant Scoop, using the original vanilla recipe from the Purdue University Creamery, which closed in 1969. Partnering with Glover’s Ice Cream in Frankfort, Indiana, FEMI students were able to assist in the mass-scale production of the eight-ounce retail cups.
A portion of Glover’s proceeds from sales of the new ice cream flavors will provide funding to food science students for professional development opportunities. The ice cream will also be sold in the Purdue Memorial Union Boilermaker Market and through Purdue Food Co.’s catering operations.
