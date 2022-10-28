Animal Protection Association will present the 5th Annual Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair — an all local arts, crafts and vintage show that will be at the Park United Methodist Church gymnasium, 1820 East Park Place, Jeffersonville.
The event will be Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a new location for Purrs in the City. Admission is free.
You can cross everyone off your holiday gift-giving list at Purrs In The City. With more than 40 unique vendors, there is surely something for everyone. Some of the artists and crafters include Wicked Winglings — Hand Sculpted Dragons; Bundles of Buttercups, Board Game Boss and Wooly Worm Fiber Arts Studio. Check out APA’s Purrs in the City Facebook page for a full list of the artists and crafters.
There will also be a raffle with close to 50 items donated by the vendors and local businesses. Some of the Fabulous Felines of APA will also be at the event so you can meet them and see why this event is so important to APA.
November’s chilly weather makes it a perfect time for hot soups, chili and chicken and dumplings. And, in honor of the season, there will also be homemade desserts like pumpkin bread, pumpkin roll and other fall treats.
Founded in 1999, APA is an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go to APA, so they can fulfill their mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
As a 501c3 tax-exempt organization, all of APA’s expenses are paid with monies raised through their thrift store Purr-fect Treasures and by donations and fundraising events like Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair.
“This event is so important to APA to help us raise much-needed funds. Hopefully we will have a great shopper turn out. Each year we take in more than 200 kittens. The average cost to get a kitten ready for adoption is $180 and our adoption fee is only $80. Proceeds from this event will help us continue to take care of the forgotten cats and kittens in our area,” said Christina Mattingly, event organizer.
“We couldn’t do this event without all these fabulous cat-loving vendors so a big Paws in the Air to them! We have a good mix of vendors who have been with us from the beginning plus a number of first-year vendors. Some of them are even donating a portion of their proceeds back to APA,” Mattingly added.
If you can’t make it to Purrs in the City, online donations are always welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
If you have questions about Purrs in the City, you can reach APA at 812-283-6555 or info@apa-pets.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.