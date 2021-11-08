JEFFERSONVILLE — It’s nearing the holiday season, and for lots of people that means doing acts of charity and giving to those who are less fortunate than themselves.
Not only do such kind acts include our fellow man, but they also extend to our furry friends. There are countless cats in the area who have been abused, abandoned or have no homes. And when there are felines in need, the volunteers at the Animal Protection Association no-kill cat rescue center in Jeffersonville are there to lend a hand (or a paw).
The organization has been helping cats since 1999 and has its hands full as one of the few all-volunteer, no-kill shelters in the Kentuckiana area. They assist any salvageable cat they can, regardless of the age or physical condition. The kitties are then placed in temporary housing-all the while being safe, fed, and cared for until they go home with their adoptive families.
Though the weather outside was cold, the atmosphere at St. Augustine Catholic Church’s Parish Hall in Jeffersonville on Saturday, was warm for volunteers, vendors and cat lovers alike. Purrs in the City is an annual event organized by the Animal Protection Association to receive some additional assistance as they continue to care for abandoned and homeless cats.
Purrs in the City has taken place four times, even though this was actually the fifth scheduled annual event. Although many businesses had reopened by the fall of 2020, it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID.
The turnout this year seemed to be double what it was in 2019. Whether a volunteer, vendor, or customer, the organizers of the event did their best to make sure that everyone who came inside the building had an enjoyable experience. Two people brought in their own cats, and many participants enjoyed seeing and greeting them.
Participants were greeted by volunteers and vendors who were selling all kinds of crafts (including holiday-related items and decorations), jewelry and books. Music from a local radio station added to the ambiance as customers went around socializing and shopping for goodies.
Shortly after opening, and all the way through closing, the hall was bustling with activity and conversation. Volunteers sold raffle tickets for drawings for a chance to win a prize donated by each one of the vendors. Vendors stamped the cards of those who purchased their merchandise for a chance to win a gift basket full of goodies from local restaurants and businesses. The raffle took place during the last half hour; many happy winners took home the prizes they had won.
Christina Mattingly, the main organizer of the event, said she was very pleased with the turnout and has great hopes for the future.
“This is our fifth and best year, and we’re looking forward to supporting local artists who are supporting local cats,” she said.
As it has been in the past, all vendor booth fees, concession sales and raffle tickets will benefit the APA.
“Everyone needs to spay and neuter their pets,” Mattingly added as a great piece of advice, one which she thinks is most important.
Overpopulation is a large problem with so many cats in any area.
“Just call one of the volunteers at the shelter, and we will provide you with resources for your cat’s sterilization," she said.
As is the same with most other any animal shelter, it’s hard for organizations to keep up with the growing cat population numbers. Mattingly said, “We need more volunteers at the cat shelter and our thrift store, Purr-fect Treasures.”
The store is located at 146 Spring St. in Jeffersonville and customers can purchase items such as clothing, cat accessories, furniture, antiques, jewelry, and more at great prices.
For anyone who is interested in learning more about the Animal Protection Association, go to their website at https://www.apa-pets.org/. The site includes a lot of useful information and even an adoption form for potential cat owners to fill out online. Volunteers usually acknowledge each adoption form within 48 hours.
Not only do events like Purrs in the City add to the local flavor and attract more visitors to the Jeffersonville area, but both the community and kitties benefit from this much-needed service, which helps cats find their furever home and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.