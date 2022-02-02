SOUTHERN INDIANA — An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect in Southern Indiana starting early Thursday morning and going through Friday morning. WAVE3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned answered some questions about the storm for the News and Tribune. WAVE3 is our news partner.
Here's what he had to say.
QUESTION: The Winter Storm Watch calls for up to a quarter-inch of ice? What kind of damage can a quarter-inch of ice do to things like our roadways and our power lines?
ANSWER: A quarter inch of ice is generally a nuisance. Coating windshields, icing up bridges and light icing on trees. Closer to a half inch it starts to become disruptive with slick roads, power outages increasing and tree limbs can break.
QUESTION: Is a quarter-inch of ice significant? Do you know the last time we had that much ice in the area?
ANSWER: The last time we had a quarter-inch of ice in Southern Indiana would’ve been back in November of 2018. Power outages were reported, in part due to leaves still being on the trees.
QUESTION: What does a Winter Storm Watch mean vs. a Winter Storm Warning?
ANSWER: A watch means it’s possible and preparations should begin, a warning means it’s happening or expected to happen during the warning timeframe.
QUESTION: What should our residents do to prepare and to stay safe these next few days?
ANSWER: Keep ahead of the storm by frequently checking the WAVE Storm Tracking Team forecast for changes.
QUESTION: Ice can increase weight on things like branches and power lines - how weight much does a quarter-inch of ice put on our branches and power lines?
ANSWER: A half-inch of ice adds about 500 pounds to powerlines.
QUESTION: We may see significant snowfall further into Indiana - how can people get their weather if the snow - or ice - leads to power outages?
ANSWER: Snow and ice will be likely across Southern Indiana. The WAVE Weather App is the go-to source for updates. Keep your phones charged.
QUESTION: Is there the potential for black ice and re-freeze with this system?
ANSWER: Anytime temperatures fall back into the teens whatever is left on the ground will re-freeze. Wind gusts 25-to-30 miles per hour late Thursday and Friday and will help to dry some of the wetness, but expect roads where precipitation falls (ice and snow) to remain slick Friday. These same winds could cause problems for those who pick up the most freezing rain.
QUESTION: Is this forecast comparable to the 2009 ice storm that hit the area?
ANSWER: In terms of ice accumulation 2009 was crippling with ice accumulations nearing 2 inches across western Kentucky. We don’t anticipate that. However, here in the Southern Indiana and the Louisville area the 2009 storm brought between a half and one inch of ice. It’s possible some areas along and south of the river could see between a quarter and one half-inch.
QUESTION: Finally - some people may call this storm 'hype' - what should they do even if they're skeptical of snowfall amounts?
ANSWER: We won’t know exact totals until it’s over. Our job is never easy and when you try to forecast types, times and amounts while everything is still in motion there is always room for error. It’s important to stay up to date with our latest forecasts as each day approaches. Don’t confuse potential with hype.
