SOUTHERN INDIANA – Three days after Clarksville and New Albany fire companies received Christmas Eve calls from residents who said their carbon monoxide detectors were sounding alarms, there does not seem to be a clear understanding of or agreement on what caused the problem.
Clarksville’s Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs still has questions after CenterPoint Energy, Clark and Floyd county’s gas utility company, said there’s no indications of issues with the natural gas system in the area.
Emergency crews responded to more than 150 calls over the weekend about gas leaks, people experiencing the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and malfunctioning appliances.
CenterPoint Energy spokesperson Alyssia Oshodi said Tuesday that the company found people in New Albany and Clarksville didn’t properly vent their appliances, which likely lead to these issues. She said the cold weather could be why people’s appliances were malfunctioning.
“At this time we have no indication there is an issue with the CenterPoint natural gas system,” she said. “We aren’t saying someone did something wrong, but our system was operating as it should.”
Chief Skaggs said the department became inundated with calls early in the morning on Christmas Eve and found life-threatening amounts of carbon monoxide in some homes. Four people had to be taken to the hospital.
“We did not experience this all over town and Jeffersonville didn’t experience any of it at all,” said Chief Skaggs. “...If it’s improper venting then why is that just one area of (CenterPoint’s) supply, rather than across all of Indiana?”
Skaggs said crews were called to the South End of Clarksville about these issues and New Albany residents who lived nearby also called authorities. Some customers had to have their gas cut off by the fire department for safety during the frigid temperatures.
Skaggs said Clarksville and New Albany’s fire departments also received calls about malfunctioning appliances, with people saying their pilot lights were changing color, reporting large flames on gas stoves and reporting soot on and inside their appliances.
New Albany resident Robyn Sekula said when she woke up on Christmas Eve morning she noticed her home was cold and the thermostat was reading several degrees colder than what it was set for.
A heating professional checked it out and told her the heat exchanger was cracked and he saw a yellow flame through the crack. The normal color of that flame should be blue, he said.
The family turned the furnace off, but contacted a professional again after hearing about gas issues in the area. They ended up turning the furnace back on and the blue flame reappeared.
“When you cut the furnace back on, it showed up,” she said, adding the professional determined the heat exchanger likely wasn’t cracked after all.
A Clarksville resident told the News and Tribune their apartment complex was dealing with utility issues during the same time frame.
Some residents said they felt left out in the cold without much information from CenterPoint about what was happening over the holiday weekend.
Oshodi said the company has communicated to people about the situation.
“We were responding on Christmas Eve, responding on the ground through any calls,” she said. “Responding to media, as well as by way of social media, channels, we put this out.”
During cold weather, CenterPoint uses propane air mix in addition with natural gas when the demand is high, Oshodi said.
“As is industry practice, CenterPoint Energy has utilized a propane air mix to supplement natural gas to assist during times of high system demand,” Oshodi said. “The propane-air peak shaving plant, which serves a portion of the area, has been in service since the 1970s and is regularly monitored and maintained to industry standards. It has been used during past extreme weather events, including last year during a similar cold weather event, to help safely and reliably deliver natural gas service to customers in the Clarksville and New Albany areas.”
Indiana lawmakers said they’ll now take this case to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
State representatives Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, along with state senators Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, and Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, released a statement.
“We have asked the IURC to investigate what happened and, based on the results of that investigation, to hold any responsible parties fully accountable, including providing appropriate financial compensation to those who were harmed. All four of us will be available to answer questions as the investigation unfolds, and to discuss any additional concerns.”
The IURC told the News and Tribune in an email on Tuesday that it’s looking into the incident.
“The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (Commission) is aware of the natural gas/carbon monoxide issues in New Albany and Clarksville over the weekend,” said Executive Director of Strategic Communication’s Stephanie Hodgin in an email. “The Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division will be inspecting the records of CenterPoint Energy regarding this matter in order to ensure that there was compliance with applicable federal and state pipeline safety laws that the Division enforces. The Commission will continue to gather information on this matter from CenterPoint Energy Indiana and other stakeholders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.