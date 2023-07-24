CLARKSVILLE — At around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville’s Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Best Western Green Tree Inn in Clarksville.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation as the Clarksville Fire Department works with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office to find a cause.
When the first units arrived at the hotel, 1425 Broadway Street, Clarksville, the firefighters started to extinguish flames and get doors open to help guests exit their rooms.
Shortly after, the fire went through the roof and started to spread throughout the attic space.
“We had to go from an offensive attack to a defensive attack in that area of the building,” said Brandon Skaggs, Clarksville’s fire chief. “At that time, we notified Jeffersonville Fire Department that we could use additional ladder truck and additional companies.”
New Albany’s fire department was also contacted for additional back-up.
“A big fire requires some big water,” Skaggs said. “With all three departments we were able to achieve that.”
The three departments working together were able to stop the fire at the halfway point of the building, but the areas that were directly affected by the fire are considered a total loss, Skaggs said.
Only one building at the Best Western was significantly affected by the fire, but the other Best Western building had some minor heat damage to the vinyl siding.
“It was a big fire and it was great teamwork, all responders, EMS, police, fire, it just required everyone to come together to achieve it,” Skaggs said. “Instead of losing the whole structure, we were able to focus and stop it, and that sometimes is hard to do.”
Skaggs offered some advice to guests in a hotel in the event of a fire:
• Look for all the exits and fire extinguishers
• Be aware of surroundings and the environment as soon as you get to the hotel
• Create a plan of escape just in case
"If you’re on the 15th floor of a big building or if you’re on the first floor, just plan how you’re going to get out of there,” Skaggs said. “Just kind of have that in the back of your mind, play ‘what if’ if you have too, and, hopefully, if you encounter an emergency situation that will come back in your mind and you can get out safely.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.