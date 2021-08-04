NEW ALBANY — Gretchen Ragains has joined the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office and will work in the role of deputy prosecutor.
Prosecutor Chris Lane announced the hiring and said Ragains will oversee criminal cases in Superior Court 3. In this role, Ragains will handle a full range of cases, ranging from misdemeanors to all levels of felonies.
"We are grateful to have Gretchen Ragains join our team at the Prosecutor's Office. She brings a passion for serving the public and her experience will be an asset to the judicial system in Floyd County as we work to promote justice for victims and families," Lane said.
A lifelong Hoosier, Ragains is passionate about courtroom advocacy. A New Albany resident, Ragains said she welcomes the opportunity to make her community a better place and is looking forward to taking on her new responsibilities.
Most recently, Ragains worked as a Louisville Metro Public Defender. In that role, she conducted legal research involving complex issues related to healthcare law and provided legal support to clientele, many of whom were military veterans.
A 2012 graduate of Indiana University at Bloomington, she majored in Spanish and minored in human resources management. Ragains graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.