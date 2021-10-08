CHARLESTOWN — For some, it might be hard to believe that Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is 40 years old, but that was just the beginning of a popular franchise, which will soon be expanding into its fifth movie.
Wednesday evening, the Charlestown Library hosted a program called The Archaeology of Indiana Jones, during which David West Reynolds took his audience on a journey that explored some of the real filming locations and artifacts which made the first movie so iconic. His enthusiasm engaged the attention of the participants as he showed us photo slides of some of the places he had visited, as well as those of him positing with various movie props.
Reynolds credits Indiana Jones as his inspiration for wanting to become an archaeologist. He has a Ph.D. in archaeology from the University of Michigan and has travelled the world, going on many expeditions. In addition to his academic achievements, Reynolds is the author of some bestselling books, including "Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary". He also worked as an archivist for Lucas Films, LLC.
In many movies, the filming locations are different from that of the setting, and Indiana Jones was no exception. Back before the internet, directors and other movie staff did not always keep track of most of the hard-to-find places featured in the film, which made them difficult for even the most ardent fans to locate.
However, that did not deter Reynolds from searching for, and then finding, several of the iconic artifacts and destinations which are seen in Indiana Jones. After his search yielded successful results, Reynolds went through his method of keeping track of his discoveries which included sketching the area or item and taking notes, as well as describing certain distinct details. That is one of the things that made his journeys both successful and memorable.
Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas are renowned for their quality films with high production value. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a prime example of this. To go with the film’s multi-million-dollar budget, Spielberg wanted historical and artifactual history; he wanted his movie to stand out from many of the others being made at the time. Instead of relying on the use of generic props, the research team found actual historical artifacts and dove into their origins, citing the Old Testament of the Bible, as well as various scholarly and mythological resources. Part of the vast list includes the design of the real Ark of the Covenant and even a reproduction of one of King Tut’s earrings.
“Indiana Jones treats history with respect,” said Reynolds when he made the statement that not any other Hollywood films came as close to being as accurate. “So much of what you see in the movie is based on truth.”
Much of the appeal of movies is that they take us into worlds of fantasy and provide us a means of escape from our everyday lives. For example, some of the basic elements of the first Indiana Jones film were inspired by the old movie serials of the 1940s, the Scrooge McDuck comics of the 1950s, and even Orson Welles’ fear-inducing 1938 radio drama, The War of the Worlds. However, with fantasy also comes some truth. Though Indiana Jones is a fictional character, Spielberg wanted to make him believable in that he is not invincible and has the same kinds of flaws that many of us do.
Though many of his colleagues scoffed at the fact that he took the job at Lucas Films, Reynolds did not let their words deter them.
“I chose the path that was right for me,” he said regarding his decision to work for the company.
After he gained fame, some of those who doubted him before wanted to associate themselves and even collaborate with him. To him, the obstacles presented to Indiana Jones in the movie, such as the snakes and the giant rolling boulder, are metaphors for the obstacles one faces in life. According to Reynolds, once one overcomes those, then success is sure to follow. He is so passionate about his own success that he wants others to find theirs, which is why he has also become a life coach.
Reynolds has been dubbed the “real-life Indiana Jones,” which only adds to his appeal when he speaks about the successful movie franchise which heavily relied on historical accuracy during a time when finding facts was not nearly as easy a task as it is today.
One can follow Reynolds on Facebook and Instagram. His Instagram profile is @dr.timeranger, and it contains images and photos he used during his presentation. Also, a fully recorded version of the presentation can be viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFmyVCja8Jk
