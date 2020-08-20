Whenever there are storms in the forecast during the weekend it raises a lot of eyebrows. This weekend is no exception, but thankfully it will not storm all weekend long.
Thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday afternoon to respectable levels, meaning most locations will be impacted either directly or get grazed by a thunderstorm.
The afternoon storms on Saturday will bring some flash flooding concerns for a few spots as these storms will not be moving very quickly, allowing them to put down some hefty rainfall totals. We always say it but it needs to be said again: Turn around, don’t drown! Driving through floodwaters is extremely dangerous. High temperatures on Saturday will be held down in the lower 80s thanks to rain-cooled air hanging around with the storms.
While the storm chance won’t totally go away Saturday night, it will be very low by Sunday morning. Sunday starts off muggy like Saturday, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. During the afternoon storms will erupt on the radar once again, but this time the best chance for them will be just east of the I-65 corridor. This means you’ll have a much better chance of dodging those storms during the afternoon if you have outdoor plans.
Storm chances will settle down completely for most of the next workweek, allowing for more of a dry heat to return. High temperatures will brush up against 90 degrees on Monday and we’ll pop over that mark Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY : Thunderstorms (60%)
HIGH: 82 degrees
SUNDAY : Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 87 degrees
