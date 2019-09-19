NEW ALBANY — The Rally's at 401 Vincennes St. in New Albany has reopened.
The Floyd County Health Department shut the restaurant down Wednesday due to numerous health code violations. However, those issues have been cleared up and Rally's reopened Thursday.
"The health and safety of our restaurants is our top priority. The franchisee of this location conducted a thorough cleaning of this restaurant to comply with our high standards, and they worked closely with the health department to immediately correct the issues. The restaurant was reinspected today, given a clean report, and reopened," Kim Francis, a Rally's spokesperson, said in a news release.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris did not give specific details about the four critical issues found at the restaurant Wednesday.
