JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Township Trustee Dale Popp is calling for public support of United States Postal Service workers through a rally scheduled this week.
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Popp and others will gather outside the post office at 303 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville, just as workers are returning from their delivery day. Popp said he wants the employees to know they are being supported during a time when operations of the federal office have been called into question at a national level.
“[When] I grew up, you could always count on the post office,” Popp said. “So for this iconic institution being undermined, I had to do something. This is going to be for the postal workers being out there in the snow and the heat [and now] during a pandemic.
“We can stand there and clap for them, hold a sign. This is affecting their mood, not their dedication.”
The rally comes on the heels of growing national conversations surrounding the role the postal service is expected to play during the presidential election, as the COVID-19 pandemic may push many to vote absentee in their states. Representatives from Clark and Floyd County voter registration offices confirmed this week already record numbers of absentee ballots being requested by voters.
Also in the national conversation is whether recent operational changes sought by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after his start in the position in mid-June could hurt service, the Associated Press reported. These include the recent decommissioning of mail-sorting machines and collection boxes, and changes to employee scheduling.
In a House Oversight Committee hearing Monday, DeJoy denied claims that the changes were meant to sabotage the election, the AP reported; the article also included that DeJoy said last week he was stopping some of the changes “’to even avoid the appearance of impact on election mail.’”
There have also been reports in other areas of long delays in mail because of the changes.
The trustee said he’s not aware of mail delays in Clark County, but said if that happened it could be a big impact to some of the more vulnerable populations in the community.
“So many people rely on the mail to be on time for prescriptions, Social Security checks, paying and receiving bills...,” he said. “That needs to be delivered in a timely fashion.”
In a statement emailed to the News and Tribune, Susan Wright with USPS Corporate Communications said that the “USPS respects the rights for all Americans to peaceably assemble,” according to the statement. “We ask participants to gather in public areas and refrain from restricting access to our facility.”
Attendees will be able to park at the neighboring Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Court Avenue.
