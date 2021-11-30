Delcie "Dottie" Atkins, 84 years of age, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her home in New Albany with her grandson, Jon and caretakers, Chasidy Lawless and Toni Brown at her side. She was born February 3, 1937 in Corbin, KY to the late Walter Monhollen and Donna E. Lawless. She wa…