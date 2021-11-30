SOUTHERN INDIANA — Ron Ramey is no dancer.
He’ll tell you that straight up, just like he’ll tell you about the ups and downs of his 56 years of life. Ron’s not one to hide things. It may be physically impossible. You see the emotions come alive in the lines of his forehead and through the energy of his grin and in the way of his walk.
So, when the man who could not cut a rug strolled up on the elevated center stage at the Horseshoe Casino that Thursday night in early September, he felt a bit afraid. Donned in cowboy boots, a western hat and a pair of overalls, Ron was getting ready to dance in front of hundreds of folks to raise money for The Breakaway, a recovery house in New Albany that helps women with substance use disorder find healing.
Like these women, the New Albany resident has fought his own demons, addictions being among them. The day before he would dance to help them, Ron had celebrated 20 years of being sober. While his longest continued stretch, this wasn’t the first time he’d been in recovery. Two other periods, for five years each, he maintained his sobriety.
“I believe that even if I could help someone all day long every day for the rest of my life, I still could never pay back all the help that has been so freely given to me throughout my 31 years in my recovery,” Ron said in a video that introduced him before his dance.
While many roads to recovery exist, Ron credits a 12-step program for his success. You can still find him even now at area meetings, speaking about his journey or supporting others who might need a bit of encouragement.
The Kentucky native also believes therapy allowed him to process a past that included childhood abuse and other traumas. Through counseling, he strengthened his ability to stop using alcohol and other substances to numb his emotions and instead begin to feel again.
“I’d probably still be sober today if I hadn’t got into therapy and dealt with my childhood and got in touch with the feelings,” Ron said. “But there’s no damn way I’d be the same person. There’s just no way because that was really the issue. I was just shut off from emotions in life.”
Friends, too, helped along the way. Three years ago, one convinced him to begin mentoring at the local Veterans Court, a problem-solving court in Clark and Floyd counties that supports those who served in the U.S. military. Quite a few of those in the program face challenges that Ron understands firsthand.
And Ron understands them. He served three years in the Army.
“He loves it and the guys love him,” Veterans Court Coordinator Theresa Gahafer said. “The veterans are so drawn to him because he has also been there and been through things similar to them. It makes them more comfortable to reach out and talk to him, and they don’t feel judged.”
Veterans Court also has brought Ron pride in his service, a feeling he hasn’t always had. When he joined the military, he was still struggling with substance use disorder, smoking weed in bathrooms and coming to work drunk. He lost rank four times while enlisted.
“So, when that was done, I didn’t even look back. I would be standing in a stadium with people, and they’d say, ‘All the veterans stand up’. I wouldn’t even stand up. I was so ashamed of how screwed up I was when I was back in the Army,” Ron said. “So, Vet Court helped me in my own recovery and my own being a vet and me taking honor in that instead of ashamed of it. Vet court did that for me.”
And now Ron is sharing with those veterans the things he’s figured out that strengthen his sobriety.
That includes learning to have fun again, a part of recovery that Ron continues to explore. He loves going to concerts, fishing, loving on his pets, cooking, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his girlfriend.
Notice dancing isn’t on that list.
Which brings us back to his waltz around the stage for charity. OK. So, it wasn’t a waltz, but rather more a hoedown.
As soon as Ron took the stage, he threw his cowboy hat to the crowd and squared up with his dancing partner. Tracy Byrd’s famous song “I’m from the country” soon filled the room as Ron scooted and dipped and had a right good old time, raising more than $4,000 for The Breakaway in the process.
“Way back up in the country, back in the hills; Down in the hollows where the folks are real,” the song went.
The table behind us hooted and hollered and a guy yelled, “That’s my friend up there.”
And at the end of it all, Ron Ramey smiled his genuine smile that couldn’t hide the pride in his accomplishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.