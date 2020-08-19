The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the Interstate 65 southbound ramp to Interstate 265 westbound in Clark County is planned to close this weekend for surface repair.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Southbound traffic may access I-265 westbound via Veterans Parkway (Exit 5) to I-65 northbound to I-265 westbound. The repair will be rescheduled to the following weekend (Aug. 28 to 31) in case of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
