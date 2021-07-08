NEW ALBANY — Construction work designed to improve alternate routes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will begin next week, the Sherman Minton Renewal announced in a news release.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (Interstate 64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
The ramp improvements are being made to prepare for the first phase of the rehabilitation, which will include the first half of eastbound construction on the lower deck and painting of the bridge trusses, the news release said.
Ramp shoulders at the Interstate 65/Interstate 265 interchange and the Interstate 64/Interstate 265 interchange will be modified to accommodate additional traffic. Interstate 65 and Interstate 265 will serve as a detour route while lanes are restricted on the Sherman Minton Bridge when construction starts in the coming weeks.
The ramp improvements are scheduled to take about one to two weeks to complete and will require night lane closures and/or ramp closures to construct. Temporary signed detours will be in place during ramp closures. The timeline is subject to change due to weather or other delays.
Interstate 64 westbound and Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to two lanes in the areas described below to accommodate the additional ramp lanes merging onto the freeway. The ramp movements and interstate lanes that will be affected by the construction are:
￼Interstate 65/Interstate 265 interchange
• I-265 east to I-65 south ramp
• I-65 south reduced to two lanes at I-265 overpass
Interstate 64/Interstate 265 interchange
• I-265 to I-64 west ramp
• I-64 east and west to I-265 ramp
• I-64 westbound reduced to two lanes at Captain Frank Road
Reduced speed signs will be posted during construction in these areas and workers will be present. Please be safe, obey all signage and don’t drive distracted.
After completion of the ramp improvements, lane restrictions will begin on the Sherman Minton Bridge, which will reduce both eastbound and westbound traffic to two lanes in each direction, for painting and deck replacement preparations. A detailed update on this work will be provided before the commencement of construction.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
