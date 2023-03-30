NEW ALBANY — Former “American Idol” judge and musician Randy Jackson told the audience at IU Southeast Wednesday night to “make sure you’re doing what you love” before committing to their life’s work.
One piece of advice Jackson wanted the students and the people early in their careers to hear was find what they love to do as a job.
“Make sure you’re doing what you love, find out what that is first and foremost,” he said. “Because you won’t feel like you’re working and nobody will have to tell you ‘Oh you’re lazy and not trying hard enough.’”
Jackson was host for the 2023 First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series.
He is a musician, music producer and former judge for the show “American Idol.” Throughout his career he has worked with top musicians including Whitney Huston, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and many others.
Jackson talked Wednesday night about how he started in music, how “American Idol” started and business ventures he has started and been part of.
He also gave advice for the audience on topics he has had to deal with in his life.
With this job and his time as a judge on “American Idol,” Jackson has had to give some bad news to many people. He offered advice on how to give bad news.
“I think you give it to them really straight and honest,” he said. “You just tell them the truth because… The truth will set you free.
He said that this is a way to save people from a headache.
Jackson then went to talk about his early life and what made him want to work in the music industry. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 23, 1956 and was exposed to many types of music.
“You had every idiom of music present when I was growing up,” Jackson said. “The thing about Louisiana, it’s rich in food, rich in culture and very rich in music.”
Growing up in an area that has a rich musical background has made him feel lucky and fortunate.
His interest in music came from older brother, a teacher at Southern University in Louisiana. His brother was a jazz drummer who rehearsed in their mom’s garage.
“You want to do what your brother or sister do as the baby of the family,” Jackson said.
A local band also played in his neighborhood, and he told his parents that he wanted to take lessons from them. From there he was able to meet musicians like B.B. King.
“It’s almost like I got shot out of a cannon and I just kind of wound up somewhere… I was in the right place at the right time with the right information because I didn’t know anything,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know how to mess it up.”
From there he started his music career.
He met one of his mentors, jazz clarinetist Alvin Batiste, soon after this.
“He always said ‘The person that shows up at the right place, at the right time, with the right information, will always get the job,’” Jackson said. “When you don’t get the job, you ask yourself both of those things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.