JEFFERSONVILLE — As the City of Jeffersonville continues to build its art scene, a new leader is stepping in to coordinate art projects in the community.
Heather Rapp began in early November as the city’s new public art administrator, filling the role left by Emily Dippie, who departed the position in the summer.
Rapp, a Jeffersonville High School graduate, grew up in the city, and in high school, she took art classes with Dawn Spyker, who later served as the city’s public art administrator from 2015 to 2020.
She studied at the University of Indianapolis, where she received a marketing degree with a minor in fine art. She has experience in graphic design and drawing, and her preferred artistic medium is printmaking.
After college, Rapp returned to the area, and worked in marketing at Park Community Credit Union in Louisville for the past eight years before starting the position with the City of Jeffersonville.
In her new role, she wants to “facilitate and hopefully cultivate” a culture of “creative expression for others,” and she wants to build upon the work completed by the previous two public art administrators.
“When Dawn had this role, she was big about creating experiences, and then Emily came into the role, and she had that same underlying theme that it should be the role of the administrator to facilitate experiences for the public in a shared inclusive space — whatever that looks like,” Rapp said. “So I think in my goals and my ambitions for this position, that has to be the underlying mission statement.”
While working at the credit union, Rapp volunteered with the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance and remained involved with community art projects.
During the pandemic, “everyone had to re-evaluate things,” and she faced a “turning point” as she considered her next steps.
Rapp said she lost her job with the credit union around the same time Dippie decided to depart as the public art administrator.
“With 2020 and the two years that I had where I was doing nothing but just office work and nothing creatively, that gave me the confidence and the willingness to take the risk and apply for the position,” she said.
Rapp is considering what programming will look like in the new year, but she also plans to look ahead to 2024. Her focus for 2023 is not about adding new programming but instead working to refine what is already in place.
“So [I will] take a portion of 2023 to start planning and executing and preparing for 2024 so that we’re not overwhelmed,” she said.
In the coming year, the city will continue programs such as the NoCo Art Mobile and the Depot’s summer series of concerts, and two theatrical performances from Company OutCast have been scheduled.
Rapp would like to focus on neighborhood revitalization through public art projects and to “increase the quality of life” for residents. She referenced the creation of public art pieces in the Port Fulton neighborhood as an example.
“So I think there are opportunities there, especially with expanding out further to Highway 62,” she said.
She plans to draw upon her background in marketing, and she noted the opportunity to increase awareness of programs offered in the city.
“We have these resources, we have these spaces, we have these events scheduled, but how do we get the attention of the public too,” Rapp said.
Rapp would like to see more community engagement with the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, and she encourages people to attend meetings, which take place on the second Monday of each month.
It has been an unexpected but exciting experience for Rapp to take on the role of public art administrator in her community.
“I keep pinching myself, because I feel like this has to be an illusion,” she said. “This has to be something I’ve just fabricated in my mind, because not only is it in art, but it’s working with people that I consider friends. So the fact that I, one, have the opportunity to make a difference, but [also] I get to wake up and go to work with friends — it just blows my mind.”
