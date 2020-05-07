Those with farms, gardens, or even a few potted plants outside will need to take action tonight. A very rare late spring freeze Saturday morning will damage many types of vegetation if they’re not brought inside or covered.
Temperatures are expected to get just below freezing in most urban and suburban areas, with rural spots getting into hard freeze territory with lows in the upper 20s.
Our forecast low temperature of 31 degrees Saturday morning will tie the record for the lowest temperature in May, set in 1966 and in 1963. This will also be the second-latest spring freeze, by only a day.
The latest spring freeze on record occurred May 10, 1966. Saturday afternoon temperatures will recover into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday morning won’t be nearly as cold thanks to increasing moisture content in the air. Still, temperatures will be getting down to the 40-degree mark in urban areas with lows closer to the mid-30s in rural locations. Those rural areas could pick up a light frost depending on the exact temperature.
Sunday afternoon brings a chance of scattered thunderstorms that move in from the northwest. Severe weather isn’t expected and temperatures will rise into the mid-60s on Mother’s Day.
Below-normal temperatures and small shower chances will continue to impact our region early next week. We’ll see a recovery into the 70s and 80s by the end of next week, but that also comes with an increase in storm chances.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Historic morning freeze
HIGH: 59°
SUNDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (30%)
HIGH: 65°
