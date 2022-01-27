SELLERSBURG — Jesse Rasmussen has joined Leadership Southern Indiana as the new Membership & Engagement Manager. Rasmussen joins the LSI team after spending over a decade in the radio industry working on air for stations like 102.3 The Max and Mix 106.9.
President and CEO, Mark Eddy said, ““We are always excited to add great talent to our team at Leadership Southern Indiana, and Jesse is a perfect fit to fill our Membership/Engagement Manager position. Jesse’s experience in engagement and marketing will be a true asset to our organization.”
All the radio programs Jesse was part of were proudly locally produced with localized content. As a part of the Kentuckiana broadcast community, “I always strived to be a champion of southern Indiana and to shine a light on the amazing things that happen on our side of the river. I like to think that I lead the way for more in the local media and entertainment industry to think of southern Indiana as a viable community that deserves to be served”, Rasmussen said.
In addition to his love of his hometown, New Albany, one of the things that made Jesse successful as a radio host was his ability to connect with an audience and build relationships. He is excited to use those skills and relationships to build a connection with our LSI alumni and members.
Eddy added, “Jesse’s personality is contagious, and he is looking forward to meeting our alumni, learn what makes them excited about their LSI experience, and what we can do to extend that experience beyond their program involvement.” As the Engagement/Membership manager, Jesse is ready to listen to our members’ needs, build a renewed excitement among them, and help strengthen their networks to help them lead the way.
Leadership Southern Indiana is a nonprofit organization whose mission is simple: Engage, develop, and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community. To transform our community, we need strong leaders. That is where Leadership Southern Indiana comes in. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community. Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. Along with the programs, Leadership SI offers events throughout the year such as workshops, networking events, and our Breakfast Series so members can continue learning and stay involved. To find out more, visit leadershipsi.org.
