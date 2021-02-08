JEFFERSONVILLE — Customers who live outside Jeffersonville but use the city's wastewater service may see an increase in their monthly bills beginning in April.
The Jeffersonville City Council is slated to host a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 over the proposed rate adjustments. The Jeffersonville Sewer Board voted 3-0 on Thursday in support of the increases.
Len Ashack, director of the city's wastewater department, said notice of rate changes had been mailed out to 990 customers.
“We complied with the statutes as far as notification,” he told the sewer board.
The ordinance is also available for viewing on the city's website, cityofjeff.net.
Sewer service is provided to subdivisions and other areas outside of Jeffersonville by the utility, including for the town of Utica.
Customers with metered consumption are now charged $13.43 monthly for the first 7,480 gallons of use, and $12.51 for the next 74,800 gallons. Those amounts would change under the proposed ordinance to $15.38 and $14.32 respectively.
The minimum monthly charge for metered customers would rise from $34.87 to $39.93 under the proposals. Those rates will apply to any existing structure that's connected to Jeffersonville's wastewater system whether the building is occupied or vacant.
Single-family residential users on unmetered systems would see monthly charges rise from $72.76 to $83.32.
The ordinance also addresses sewer capacity fees, which will change for city and out-of-Jeffersonville developments.
Developers will pay a $5,600 capacity fee per economic dwelling unit, or EDU, which equates to a single-family residential connection, for service outside city limits. The inside Jeffersonville rate is $4,900.
Non-residential developments will see a capacity fee based on average daily flow.
Approved developments are charged $3,300 per EDU currently.
The ordinance references different costs the utility has incurred or is expected to pay, including capital projects to meet obligations of the federal consent decree.
It also states that “existing sewer rates and tap fees are inadequate to provide the necessary capital for future repair, expansion and replacement of the City's wastewater treatment facilities and collection systems.”
Mayor Mike Moore, who is the president of the sewer board, said the ordinance and changes will “protect the residents of Jeffersonville, which is our primary service.”
“No one in the city of Jeff is going to have any difference in the cost of their sewer rates,” he said.
For the public hearing, written comments must be submitted by noon Friday to City Clerk Lisa Gill.
The meeting will be virtual and viewable on Facebook, and public comments will be accepted on that platform.
Anyone who wishes to speak in-person must contact Gill by Feb. 15.
