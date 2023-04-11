NEW ALBANY – ArtSeed has been collaborating with Rauch Industries to provide a visiting artist workshop for their clients.
Julie Schweitzer, ArtSeed’s executive director, and Sarah Thornberry, an artist with ArtSeed, worked with Rauch clients to give them a variety of art experiences tailored to the clients’ interests and skill levels.
The goal of the art program was to teach new skill sets and methods of expression to a demographic that is often underserved. Rauch and ArtSeed want this program to bring into focus the worth and dignity of each person throughout their life span.
Some artforms the clients were taught was self portraits, handmade books and paper, printmaking, sculpting and more.
To celebrate the program and the art the clients have made, Rauch held an opening celebration for the exhibit at the Rauch, Inc. Fairmont Neighborhood Center, 2525 Charlestown Road, New Albany, on Monday.
“I just really like having art and all this and stuff because it’s a really good way for myself and people with disabilities to express ourselves,” said Christa Dismore, one of Rauch’s clients that took the art classes. “Especially folks who are nonverbal and less fortunate than I am.”
Dismore has been a client with Rauch for almost 10 years and was elated to have an art program for her and her fellow clients to express themselves. Her two favorite artists are Leonardo Da Vinci and Michelangelo because they are both sculptors.
The art program helped one of the clients who is mostly nonverbal open up and speak more.
“He was pretty much nonverbal and really focused on SpongeBob and toy cars,” Schweitzer said. “He made hand made paper and marbled paper, and now he’s saying those words to me.”
When they first met, that client did not talk to Schweitzer about anything other than SpongeBob or trucks. But after taking art classes with Schweitzer, the client has opened up and started talking more to her.
The class will have the clients do a whole series of self portraits inspired by different artists. The first self portraits they have done was inspired by Andy Warhol.
“Self-identifying is something that a lot of people, particularly with autism, have an issue with,” Schweitzer said.
Dismore said that her favorite art piece to make was the self portrait.
“I do like quite a bit of the colors,” Dismore said. “I just like how the colors all go together… this a good color combination.”
Not only does the class help the clients learn new art skills, it also teaches them about art history. When they learn about a new artist in history, the clients will be tasked with creating a piece of art inspired by that artist.
“Like I said, I think art is a really good way for all of us with disabilities to express ourselves in a lot numerous ways,” Dismore said.
