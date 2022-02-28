NEW ALBANY — Looking to give thanks and raise funds, Raunch, Inc., an organization focused on supporting community members with disabilities and their families, is hosting its 22nd annual Imagine Awards.
The inspiration for the awards’ name comes from the rumination “imagine a community where everyone is basically loved and accepted,” according to Rauch’s director of development, Scout Hardin.
The ceremony, hosted at Caesars Southern Indiana, will be a tribute to people that have special needs and those who advocate for those with special needs, Hardin said.
A part of the award ceremony on March 5 will include asking attendees to help fund a project important to the organization. This year, Rauch wants to to raise $50,000 to help renovate Rauch’s Fairmont Neighborhood Center.
The center was the first in the community to support children and adults with disabilities. The facility, on Charlestown Road, has been around since the ’50s, according to Hardin.
Rauch is applying for a $500,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) to renovate the center. The grant requires a $50,000 match.
Hardin said the facility is in need of a facelift as well as increased accessibility because of its age.
“There's a lot of features in it that are just not the most accessible for people with special needs, even though we make it work because we have incredible employees,” Hardin said.
With the grant, the organization would like to redo the kitchen to make it bigger. Now, the kitchen space is about the width of a wide hallway. Hardin said that they would like to make it more accessible to allow the clients to use it as a learning center.
Additionally, Hardin said there is a need for new floors and ventilation and to fix the building’s dropoff points, in order to make them more accessible for the clients.
Hardin said that whether Rauch receives the grant, all of the proceeds from the event will still go toward the renovations.
Five community members will be honored at the ceremony.
Amanda Shumate will be recognized for being someone in the community who has gone above and beyond. Hardin said that Shumate works for Vocational Rehab and with them works through Rauch’s services.
“She has really gone above and beyond for the special needs community, prioritizing inclusivity. She really just brings joy to every person she meets, and I think that goes such a long way with people who often are overlooked,” Hardin said.
The owner of Pikes and Union, Joe Phillips, will also be recognized at the event for having a business that has helped the community. Hardin said that during the pandemic they donated meals to Rauch.
“They opened up their kitchens and their hearts to people and really helped them during a time that was very difficult, and made sure that Rauch was prioritized,” she said.
Kinley Elrod will also receive an award. Elrod has special needs and has faced several neurological disorders and illnesses, according to Hardin. At 18, Elrod, with her mother, Danielle Barley, has raised over $64,000 for Norton’s Children's Hospital.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp and Parks Director Roger Jeffers will also be honored for their work with Kevin Hammersmith Park.
This is the organization’s first time hosting the award ceremony in person since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s a lot of fun and it’s been a tumultuous time since COVID. It’s been challenging for everybody. So, I hope an event like this is a wonderful reminder of the positive things that go on in our community,” Hardin said.
The ceremony will also have silent and live auctions to raise money for the center.
Anyone interested in donating to the renovations at Fairmont Neighborhood Center or to Rauch in general can donate through ImagineAwards.org, the Rauch website at RauchInc.org/donate or contact Hardin at devdir@rbralliance.org.
Stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, who won third place on America’s Got Talent, will perform at the awards. Hardin noted that it was important for them to have a performer from the disabled community.
