JEFFERSONVILLE — To help with funding for the Children’s Services at Rauch, a Dinosaur Walk, Run or Roll will take place for all to participate in the race.
The race will be at Chapel Lake Park, 5801 New Chapel Road, Jeffersonville, on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets for the race can be purchased at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jeffersonville/RauchIncsDinoRun.
Because of the loss of a grant, Rauch has lost some funding that goes toward the Children’s Services they offer. The department has a First-Step program, preschool and a seasonal camp for children up to 17.
First Step Program is a state program for children ages up to 3 that helps children who have been diagnosed with disabilities or are delayed with walking and talking. It offers physical and developmental therapy for the children that need it.
“The preschool is an extension of the First Step Program,” said Alicia Barnickle, Rauch’s director of children’s services. “It offers the children an additional way to receive therapy. We offer 12-week preschool sessions for the kids that are in the First Steps Program.”
During the summer, fall, winter and spring breaks, they offer a camp for children ages 9 to 17. The children go on daily field trips while at the camp as well as arts and crafts and an educational segment.
With the grant the Children’s Services used to receive, it funded all the field trips and everything else they did as well as getting supplies for the children and staff.
“We’re looking at it (Dino walk) as a fundraiser for the Children’s Services,” Barnickle said. “I’m also looking at it as a way to raise awareness for children with disabilities.”
The Dino Run is the second time Rauch has had a fundraiser like it. Last year they had a similar race but with a superhero theme to it. To change up the race, they went with a dinosaur theme to make it more interesting to Rauch clients as well as racers.
“It’s always a fun day for our clients, they really love to join and dress up,” said Scout Hardin, Rauch’s director of development.
Anyone is welcome to join in the two-mile race that will not be professionally timed. A costume contest will take place during the event along with a DJ to provide music for it.
“We’re just raising awareness for our programs that we offer,” Barnickle said. “Raising awareness about kids that do have disabilities and special need, and then also just allowing a way for families to connect with other families that might be in a similar situation.”
