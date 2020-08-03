After a long and productive 45-year career, Patsy Weber has retired from Rauch Industries of New Albany.
A special celebration July 31 marked the day. Patsy started at Rauch Industries April 4, 1975 and mastered more jobs than most people will ever have the chance to learn.
She was honored for her dedication, work ethic, and happy and friendly personality that were a joy to all at Rauch. When asked what her favorite job has been, she said she can’t really pick only one, but did enjoy packaging Tasman dog treats.
In her spare time Patsy enjoys living independently and doing crossword puzzles.
The festivities were highlighted by the delivery and reading of a proclamation by Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger (pictured above) honoring Patsy and designating Wednesday, Aug. 5 as Patsy Weber Day in Floyd County.
Thank you, Patsy, for your outstanding career at Rauch Industries — enjoy your well-deserved retirement.
