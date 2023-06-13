NEW ALBANY — It started with a parent’s concern over educational opportunities for her daughter, and over the past 70 years, it has blossomed into one of the leading organizations in the region for assisting individuals with disabilities in finding employment and purpose.
Leona Receveur launched Rauch, Inc. in 1953 to assist her daughter, who had Down Syndrome. The history of Rauch, now known as RBR Alliance, is detailed in an Indiana General Assembly resolution authored by Rep. Ed Clere in recognition of the organization’s 70th anniversary.
Thanks to donations from the New Albany Police Department, local churches and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post, the organization was able to get on its feet. Seven students were initially taught through Rauch, but the group struggled due to a lack of transportation.
The need for a school bus would lead to the organization’s title.
Receveur met with Rabbi Joseph Rauch, and she persuaded him to support the organization’s mission. Rauch granted Receveur’s request and provided her with $1,000 to purchase a used bus. The agency would later be named in his honor.
“This organization has expanded beyond education to include many programs and services, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, assistance obtaining and maintaining employment, and community living opportunities,” states the resolution which was approved in April.
The resolution recognizes the volunteers, donors and others who have contributed to Rauch’s success over the past seven decades.
Under the umbrella of RBR Alliance, Rauch and Blue Services employs more than 170 individuals with disabilities through the organization’s industries program. Outside of the industry work, RBR has helped 250 individuals garner employment with other local businesses.
“These jobs not only promote acceptance of individuals with disabilities in the workforce but provide meaningful opportunities for our clients as contributing members of our community,” said Scout Hardin, director of development for RBR Alliance.
“The individuals in our industries programs do an array of work, through contracts with local and national businesses, this can include assembling and packing a variety of different items based on our current contracts and more. We coordinate work activities based on each individual we serves’ ability level to ensure they are having an enriching experience.”
Providing supportive work areas for individuals with disabilities in a safe and welcoming environment is a major focus for RBR.
“Our work at Rauch fights discrimination and stigma towards individuals with disabilities that has been ingrained in our society along with the isolation that can accompany that and gives the lives of the people we serve meaning, community and pride,” Hardin said.
Though the agency is celebrating 70 years of service, there are still people who may be unaware that they qualify for programs offered by RBR, Hardin said.
“While we have changed thousands of lives in the lifetime of Rauch we want to continue growing our programs and giving individuals with disabilities the opportunities to be a part of our community,” she said. “We always say at Rauch ‘Imagine a community where everyone belongs,’ and I hope with the support of our senate and local representatives we can continues making that mission a reality.”
