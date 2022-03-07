ELIZABETH — It was a great night for a great cause.
Saturday evening at Caesars Southern Indiana Casino in Elizabeth, the 22nd annual Imagine Awards ceremony was held. The event included dinner and entertainment, as well as a silent and a live auction.
The event was supported by charitable sponsors, the German American Bank being the greatest contributor. The main purpose of the charity dinner was to benefit the Rauch Foundation. The foundation’s function is to support individuals with disabilities while fostering their self-worth as members of the community. The first Imagine Awards ceremony was held in 2001. Since then, many individuals and organizations have received awards for their contributions in assisting those with disabilities.
The Rauch Foundation was established in 1953, and since then they have extended their services to children, adults, and their families in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, Jefferson and Jackson counties.
The special guest for the evening was Ryan Niemiller, who was born and raised in Indiana. Despite being born with a disability in both his arms, he has not let that get in the way of his success. In 2019, his comedy acts earned him third place during the 14th season of the popular TV show America’s Got Talent. Throughout his life, comedy and professional wrestling have been two of his greatest passions. Since his fame escalated after being on the show, the comedian has gained even more success by touring all across the country. His aim is to one day perform shows in all 50 states.
He also got to meet famous wrestler, Chris Jericho, who gave him some wrestling pointers during their time together in a comedic introductory segment for AGT. Niemiller has billed himself “The Cripple Threat of Comedy.” In the short video segment, he warned opponents never to turn their backs on him because that was when he made his attack.
While thinking of material for his shows, Niemiller said that writing comedy comes naturally to him.
“When it comes to writing comedy, I am an easy writer. It’s just easy for me to write comedy,” he said.
Not only does he feel that way about the writing process, but he also feels at home on stage entertaining his audiences.
The awards ceremony was no different, as laughter filled the room throughout his entire comedy act. Niemiller was also met with roaring applause both before his video introduction and after his departure from the stage.
While he struggled over the years with his disability and achieving his dream, the comedian’s perseverance catapulted him to where he is today.
“Having had a dream that doesn’t pay right away, I’ve had to sacrifice a lot of time and money. I’m reaping the benefits now,” he said.
Though Niemiller has travelled to many states and now lives in southern California, he has not forgotten his roots.
“It’s good to be back. I may be stuck in California, but my heart’s in Indiana,” he said.
Following the comedy act was the live auction, during which participants bid on items and generously donated money for the cause. It raised over $32,000 of their $50,000 goal, which, if reached, gives them a good chance to be eligible for a $500,000 grant.
The last event of the evening was the awards ceremony itself. This year’s honorees included: Kinley Elrod, Amanda Shumate, Pints and Union (award accepted on behalf of owner, Joe Phillips), Dale Gettelfinger and John Kraft, Roger Jeffers and Don Loop of Floyd County government, and Amelia Williams.
Two years ago, the pandemic took its toll on many individuals and organizations. Last year, the Rauch Foundation had to hold its awards ceremony virtually. However, the dedicated individuals at the facilities never stopped providing exemplary service to their clients. Because they are very committed to their work, employees of the foundation want to ensure only the best for their surrounding communities; they need to maintain and repair parts of the Fairmont Neighborhood Center location on Charlestown Road. It is in need of renovations, both to modernize the building and make it safer for those who use it. They played a video for the audience, highlighting some areas of the facility where repairs are desperately needed.
For over 60 years, the Rauch Foundation has helped disabled people learn life skills and become more independent. They have also fostered the importance of community in their clients and let each and every one of them know that they are a person of value. Those who are interested in making a donation online can do so at: https://www.rauchinc.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.