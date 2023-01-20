Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Democrat Adam Rayborn has announced he is seeking election to the district 2 seat on the Clarksville Town Council.
Rayborn looks to fill the role that will be left open by current incumbent John Gilkey, who has said he will not be seeking re-election.
“I have lived in Clarksville my entire life and want to do my part to help Clarksville recognize its full potential. There are so many possibilities for our town, and we can do so much to explore those and see that we live up to them,” Rayborn said.
“I want to do what’s best for our residents and make this a place people are proud to call home. I know there are many concerns with the direction the town is currently taking on several projects and I want to do what I can to address and alleviate those concerns. I will do my best to make sure the public is made aware of what is going on in town. I want to be as transparent as possible with the residents.”
Rayborn lives in Clarksville with his wife Leslie, son Daven, and daughter Emilia.
The primary will be held on May 2.
