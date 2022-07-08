SOUTHERN INDIANA — The names of the projects that will receive nearly $50 million in a five-county region were released Friday morning by Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority.
The RDA at its meeting approved a revised methodology for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding and provided updates on what projects will be funded and how much will be allocated for individual projects.
The region consisting of Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jefferson and Washington counties received $50 million in READI funding, which includes $47 million that will go directly toward projects in the region.
Below is the complete list as released. The News and Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available:
- Origin Park Phase I: $8.3 million
- Hanover College Ivy Tech Veterinary Teaching Center: $5.9 million
- Star Valley Destinations (Project 1- Recreation) in Borden : $500,000
- South Monon Freedom Trail Project: $4.07 million
- 64 Innovation Corridor Project (Novaparke) in Floyd County: $4.2 million
- Destination Madison: $2.5 million
- South Clarksville Marathon Site Development (phases 1, 2 and 3): $4 million
- Southern Indiana Youth Sports Complex in Scott County: $700,000
- Sellersburg Family Scholar House, Ivy Tech Community College: $1.89 million
- Jeffersonville North Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion: $5 million
- Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements: $5 million
- Market Street Commons in Charlestown: $2.4 million
- Sellersburg Town Center District/Star Valley Destination Tourism Project: $1.5 million
- Housing on N. Shelby Street in Salem: $250,000
- Salem Municipal Airport: $253,800
- Lake Salinda Recreational Facility in Salem: $280,000
- The ONE Fund: $125,000
- Align Southern Indiana Regional Trails: $70,000
Dana Huber, chair of Our Southern RDA, said determining the allocations for a set of "great projects" was "not an easy task" for the board.
"We've just got to be able to show momentum moving forward and use of those dollars that really transform our community," she said.
