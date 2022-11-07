SALEM – Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) and Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) have formally approved the City of Charlestown's wastewater treatment plant for READI funding.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges attended Friday's public meeting held at Washington County Courthouse in Salem to accept $5 million allotted for the project.
In August, the RDA approved the City of Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant project to be submitted for state review.
“With each meeting, we continue to move more and more READI projects forward,” said RDA Board Chair Dana Huber. “We are excited about the work that we continue to do every day. Projects like the Charlestown wastewater treatment plant will have an immeasurable direct and indirect impact to our regional economy and quality of place. We know that jobs follow people. This infrastructure project and others will yield the capacity to grow our workforce for years to come.”
In December 2021, the RDA received a $50 million grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). Since then, the RDA has worked to prepare projects for the funding implementation, approving the first round of projects to move forward in June. The RDA hired River Hills Economic Development District Regional Planning Commission to help the projects progress toward implementation.
“The RDA and our partner, River Hills, are committed to improving our region with the READI program,” Huber said, “and we are grateful to the IEDC and Gov. Eric Holcomb for this opportunity.”
The next RDA meeting will be held Dec. 2 in New Albany at Pineview Government Center.
