NEW ALBANY — Downtown New Albany’s latest restaurant and entertainment venue has brought a festive atmosphere to the corner of Pearl Street and Spring Street with row after row of classic arcade games, colorful decor and a wide selection of food and drinks.
Recbar 812 opened its doors Monday in the space formerly home to La Rosita. Recbar’s original location in Jeffersontown, which opened in 2016, is Louisville’s biggest arcade bar, and its New Albany location is even larger with two levels and about 25,000 square feet of nearly 200 arcade games. As it celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting, it didn’t take long before the restaurant was filled with both kids and adults.
“It’s nice to finally sit in here and see a finished product,” co-owner Corey Sims said. “It’s been a long road to get here, some speed bumps, but we’re excited to finally get the doors open.”
The restaurant is open to all ages until it switches to ages 21 and over at 10 p.m. The games span multiple decades, including many from the 1980s, and it features classic games such as Frogger and Pac-Man, along with more modern machines.
Recbar 812 has bars and games on each level, and at about 80 pinball machines, Recbar 812 has one of the biggest pinball collections under one roof in North America.
“That’s definitely a proud point for us,” Sims said. “Just being able to feature the variety of eras and different styles of games — everything from old-school classics like Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat and Skeeball lanes — it’s a little something for everybody.
One of the highlights includes the “Hercules” pinball machine in the restaurant’s front corner, according to Michael Wrege, general manager at Recbar 812. The game, released by Atari in 1979, is the largest pinball machines ever made, and Recbar’s is one of 10 known to be in working order on a gaming floor, he said.
The food at Recbar includes pub staples such as hamburgers, tacos and sandwiches. Tater tots are one of the restaurant’s specialities, and its “totchos” are covered with toppings such as queso, pulled pork and bacon. The restaurant’s concept is using “stuff you liked as a kid and turning it into an adult menu,” according to Sims.
The bar features many craft and local beers, with about 20 beers on tap and another 40 to 50 can/bottle options. It will also offer speciality cocktails, and it will eventually have adult slushy options when it installs a slushy machine.
The menu also features sugary breakfast cereals, candies and other sweet treats, including ice cream coated with either Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles served between waffles. The cocktails will include garnishes such as Sour Patch Kids, Scooby Snacks and Cocoa Puffs.
The walls are covered in colorful murals by local artist Braylyn “Resko” Stewart depicting images ranging from “Mario Kart” to 1980’s movies such as “Back to the Future.” The plan is for the murals to be an “evolving art piece” with more images added over time, Sims said.
Co-owner Tony Thomas said the restaurant has a great staff and management team, and he was excited to see months of work pay off with the opening of the new location. He emphasizes that the restaurant provides a family-friendly atmosphere.
“The name is Recbar, but we are family-friendly,” he said. “Each of us have kids, and it’s exciting to see a grandparent bring their grandchildren in and show them the games and all. It’s very exciting to see families come in. “
Wrege said he was excited to see the “looks on people’s faces as they come in here and “take that first look around,” and he is excited to help keep the tradition of arcade games alive.
“For me, I really enjoy exposing the younger generation to these [game] cabinets who didn’t grow up going to the River Falls Mall arcade or Aladdin’s Castle in Green Tree Mall,” he said. “I have such fond memories of going there with a few dollars and playing games...for me, it’s getting to show everybody so these things aren’t forgotten.”
Sims said he is excited to bring a business to downtown New Albany that provides entertainment for both kids and adults.
“Our concept was that we wanted to really bring something new, not only for nightlife, but somewhere to bring the family or bring the sports team,” Sims said. “You’ll notice the shift in here — you’ll see a lot of families in here early, and then at 10 p.m., we go to 21 and over and let the adults become kids again and have full rein over the game without any of the children running around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.