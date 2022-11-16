November was designated Native American Heritage Month following a joint resolution of Congress and the signature of President George H. W. Bush in 1990. The proclamation has been signed every year since 1994.
Since then, celebrations and displays celebrating Native American Heritage have grown throughout the county.
There are more than 326 reservations and 574 Indian tribes recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the United States with 231 of these located in Alaska. According to the last census, 2020, there are 3,727,135 Native Americans and 5,938,823 that share Indian ancestry or about 2.9% of the total U.S. population. Since Sept. 11, almost 19% of the Native American population has served in the US Armed Forces while only 14% of all other ethnic groups have served.
Native American Heritage Month evolved during the 20th and 21st centuries through events that may be new to most of us. The history begins with the efforts of Dr. Arthur C. Parker (Seneca), director of the Museum of Arts and Sciences, Rochester, New York, who asked the Boy Scouts of America to celebrate the "First Americans" day in 1912.
Other actors included the 1915 Congress of the American Indian Association, Lawrence, Kansas; Rev. Sherman Coolidge (Arapahoe) of the Congress proclaiming Sept. 28, 1915 American Indian Day; Red Fox James (Blackfoot) presented 24 state government endorsements to the White House on Dec. 14, 1915 to honor Indians; and New York State celebrating American Indian Day on the second Saturday of May 1916.
The history of Native Americans changes as one discovery after another is made that pinpoints approximate events in the North and South American hemispheres. Theories abound about the origins of the people but that is true of the discoveries on all the continents and the people that populated them. How likely the exact story will be discovered may rest on the issue of how much damage the last Ice Age and runoff did to artifacts and human remains. Arrival dates of the people vary from 15,000 to 35,000 years ago. The last glaciation ended about 12,500 years ago in North America.
