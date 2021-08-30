INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any previous time during the pandemic as the state grapples with a surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious Delta variant.
More than 5,500 new cases were reported among Indiana students in Monday’s weekly update of the state’s coronavirus school dashboard. Although nearly 1,000 of those cases date back to earlier weeks, last week’s total was the most recorded since schools began reporting case counts a year ago.
The dashboard also reported 257 new cases among teachers and 355 new cases among other school staff employees.
Schools reported more than 1,300 cases among K-12 students on Aug. 23 alone, marking the highest one-day total reported by Indiana schools.
Still, the dashboard data doesn’t provide the full scope of virus spread within schools, state health commissioner Kristina Box said last week. More than 1,200 schools have not reported cases to the state’s dashboard — as mandated by law — since the start of the new academic year.
Box said state health officials are talking with the Indiana Department of Education to take further actions that compel schools to comply.
As Indiana continues to record the worst statewide COVID-19 positivity rate since last winter, Box largely attributed the the latest statewide surge to the start of the new school year.
Having students in school together and participating in extracurricular activities is driving many of the new cases, she said, increasing the need for students, teachers and staff to wear masks and get vaccinated if they’re eligible to help decrease transmission.
State officials estimate less than 10% of K-12 schools are doing COVID-19 testing, however, despite available resources from the Indiana Department of Health. Box said health officials are urging additional COVID-19 testing be offered in school settings, which could help reduce quarantines.
But even after the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, just 52% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state Health Department. Only 27.5% of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds, and just under 38% of 16- to 19-year-olds have been fully vaccinated.
