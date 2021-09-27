NEW ALBANY — Two more New Albany Police Department officers resigned last month after being placed on administrative leave, records obtained by the News and Tribune show.
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey sent letters to officers Ralph Weaver and Travis Miller on Aug. 11 notifying them that they were being placed on paid administrative leave. Aside from the name of the recipient, the letters are identical and offer no reasoning for the actions.
“During the time of your Administrative Leave, you will not report to duty or any off-duty jobs that may require law enforcement action,” Bailey states in the letters. “Additionally, your vehicle, credentials, computers, telephones, issued weapons and building access cards must be surrendered.”
Within 10 days of the issuance of the letters, both officers resigned from the police department through their attorneys.
Attorney Larry Wilder, in representing Miller, issued a letter dated Aug. 16 stating the officer was resigning immediately.
Attorney Zachary Stewart issued a similar letter Aug. 20 on behalf of Weaver.
Messages left for the attorneys Monday seeking comment for this story hadn't been returned as of Monday night.
As previously reported by the News and Tribune, Wilder also represented former NAPD Officer J.T. Gardner, who resigned Aug. 11 after being placed on paid administrative leave July 3.
NAPD Officer Adam Schneider was also placed on paid administrative leave July 3 before being suspended without pay on July 16. On that date, Schneider was charged in Clark County with two level 6 felonies for voyeurism. He was also charged in July with three level 6 felonies in Floyd County for obstruction of justice and a level 6 felony for official misconduct.
On Sept. 7, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said he didn't anticipate filing additional criminal charges related to the case, which is still pending in the court system.
No information has been released showing a connection between the leaves and eventual resignations of the three officers and Schneider, but the city also hasn't explained why the actions were taken against Gardner, Weaver and Miller.
The News and Tribune submitted an open records request Sept. 8 after reporting on Gardner's resignation and Schneider's arrest and suspension. The newspaper requested records related to any officers who had been placed on administrative leave between June 1 and Sept. 8.
The newspaper also requested additional information about Gardner and Schneider, as well as records for any officers who faced disciplinary action.
City Attorney Shane Gibson provided a response to the request Monday. It included the administrative leave notices from Bailey.
Gibson stated in a letter to the newspaper that other information requested was personnel related. He said additional information about officers who resigned over that time period would have to come “through those individuals.”
The News and Tribune submitted questions to Bailey on Monday afternoon asking why Miller and Weaver had been placed on leave, and if those actions were related to the Schneider investigation. Bailey referred questions about employee matters to the city attorney.
State law gives the city discretion as to whether it provides personnel files. If an officer is suspended, demoted or fired, the city would be required to release personal records. But since the three officers were placed on paid administrative leave and they subsequently resigned, the city isn't required to release their records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.