CLARK COUNTY – Charlestown mayor-elect Treva Hodges, Democrat, is still the winner of the election, following the official recount of the vote Saturday.
Hodges won on Election Day, in November, by 32 votes, to sitting mayor Bob Hall, Republican. The three-person recount commission hand counted each vote and determined the vote total was closer, with just 24 votes keeping Hodges ahead. The final count came to 1,353, for Hodges, and 1,329, for Hall.
In the Clark County Circuit courtroom, the three-member commission sat opposite of lawyers for Hall and Hodges as they counted and recounted each and every vote, starting early Saturday morning. The commission consisted of Democrat representative John Grannan and Republican representative Larry Wilder, each selected by Hodges’ and Hall’s attorneys. The two sides agreed on William Vissing to serve as the election mechanic.
The lawyers for Hall and Hodges reviewed ballots to see if they wanted to challenge any before handing them over to be counted by the commission. Only two votes were put aside to determine the intent of the voter. Michael Gillenwater, representing Hall, and Mickey Weber, representing Hodges, agreed that one was for Hodges and the other was an undervote, meaning neither Hall or Hodges was picked on that specific ballot. The commission agreed.
“Some of the marks were apparently things that the machines couldn’t read or for some reason, they didn’t tally right, but that’s why you do these types of recounts,” Gillenwater said after the recount.
“It seems like most of these were candidate undervotes at the time,” Weber said. “Either it was a relatively faint mark or there was at least one that was counted on election night as an overvote, because it would have been read as though the person voted for both Bob Hall and Treva Hodges, but it was clear from the ballot itself the intent was to vote for Bob Hall.”
The commission voted unanimously to certify the recount results.
Rewind to a few years ago when the then-recount commission overturned the Election Day results in the race for Clark County Clerk. On Election Day, Kelly Harrod won, defeating his opponent Susan Popp. Popp was later determined to be the winner, following a recount. Wilder was there too, representing Harrod. Weber was there, representing Popp. Tom Lowe, who was present at the Charlestown recount as Hodges’ attorney, was also at the clerk’s recount as the Republican representative on the three-member commission.
“The machines were so bad that we actually counted in excess of 300 votes that were not counted on Election Day, because the optics of the machine did not read colored ink, wouldn’t read light marks and when you looked at them visually, the intent of the voter was clear. These machines are pretty good at reading the intent of the voter with small marks, different coloring,” Wilder said.
Vissing said the voting machines were changed approximately six years ago to help resolve the issues found in that earlier recount.
“Obviously these are better machines than we had 10 years ago. However, whenever there’s a close race, it’s worth counting by hand, because machines still make mistakes,” Wilder said. “It was close enough to where I’m not disappointed in how the new voting machines work in Clark County.”
CONTEST PENDING
With the recount out of the way, Hodges is scheduled to take office Jan. 1. However, the contest of the race is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled Tuesday. In the court challenge, Hall states there were errors in the counting of absentee ballots, programming of the electronic voting system and more. He also states that at least one employee of the Clark County Voter Registration Office “openly encouraged people who did not live in the City of Charlestown to cast ballots.”
“It remains to be seen whether or not Bob Hall will pursue the election contest, but it didn’t appear from the physical ballots that there was any mistake in the printing of the ballots, any meaningful mistake in the way the machines counted the ballots, didn’t appear to have been a number of ballots that were supposed to have been cast in Jeff city, for instance, that were cast in Charlestown,” Weber said. “So, I’m confident that if they persist to a hearing that the election contest will confirm that Dr. Hodges had won the mayoral election.”
Gillenwater said he will need to speak with Hall to see what the next steps are. He didn’t indicate whether or not they would continue with the previously filed contest.
Hodges’ lawyers have filed a response to the contest, asking for it to be thrown out for not complying with statutory requirements. According to the motion, the requirements missed include not listing Hall's address and having an incorrect address for Hodges, and failing to identify each precinct where each of the alleged events occurred.
Lowe said with election law, “good faith effort” doesn’t apply, as it may with other laws.
“You strictly have to comply with everything that’s in the statute to bring it into the court’s authority,” Lowe said previously.
Following the recount, Hodges said the process confirmed what she has said all along — that she was elected to serve as mayor.
“If anything, I’ve become more confident that [the contest is] unwarranted,” Hodges said. “I think the recount process confirms that nothing untoward happened on Election Day … the margin of change doesn’t suggest anything went wrong. The basis for the contest as a whole is unwarranted. I think on merits … it should be dismissed.”
She said she hopes Hall will concede the race so that everyone can move forward.
“It’s time for Charlestown to move on. It’s healthy. For me, it’s always about the citizens and the ambiguity they have all had to face... is unfair for them,” Hodges said. “They made their decision and their decision was upheld. It’s time for us to move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.