CLARK COUNTY — The answer to who won the mayoral election in Charlestown may soon be revealed.
The three-person recount commission is scheduled to meet on Saturday to hand count each of the votes to determine a winner, according to Michael Gillenwater, attorney for current mayor Bob Hall, who lost his bid at re-election. However, even once that is complete, the election contest is still pending.
Totals from Election night added with absentee and provisional ballots show Democrat Treva Hodges as the winner by 32 votes.
Shortly after the election, Republican Hall challenged the results, filing for a recount as well as a contest, where he states there were errors in the counting of absentee ballots, programming of the electronic voting system and more. He also states that at least one employee of the Clark County Voter Registration Office “openly encouraged people who did not live in the City of Charlestown to cast ballots.”
This week, three additional attorneys joined Hodges’ team: Chou-il Lee, Manuel Herceg and Kayla Moody-Grant, from Taft Stettinius and Hollister, in Indianapolis. Lowe said those three will represent Hodges on the contest portion. Lowe said he as well as Mickey Weber will represent Hodges for the recount.
Hodges’ Indianapolis attorneys filed a motion, asking the judge to dismiss the contest, stating that Hall’s petition did not comply with statutory requirements. According to the motion, the requirements missed include:
• not listing Bob Hall’s address
• incorrectly stating Hodges’ address
• failed to identify each precinct where each of the alleged events occurred.
“…In his race to the courthouse steps, Mr. Hall stumbled …” stated a memorandum filed by Hodges’ Indianapolis attorneys. “…The Petition is jurisdictionally defective and must be dismissed because it does not strictly comply with the requirements …[and] Hall is statutorily barred from amending the Petition to cure these jurisdictional defects because the deadline is fixed by the statute.”
“If the address I used was wrong, the address she gave the voter registration is incorrect,” Gillenwater said. “I relied on what she said. That’s the way it’s listed over there, because that’s where I got the information.”
He said it is up to the judge on how to proceed with the contest.
“I think the most important thing is to do the recount and then see if the judge wants to have a hearing on this,” Gillenwater said.
Whatever the decision, Gillenwater said either side could appeal, if they choose to do so.
Lowe said with election law, “good faith effort” doesn’t apply, as it may with other laws.
“You strictly have to comply with everything that’s in the statute to bring it into the court’s authority,” Lowe said.
In a press release, Hodges’ wrote that she doesn’t object to the recount.
"I am confident that the recount will confirm the ultimate will of the voters from Election Day and I am prepared to take office on Jan. 1,” the statement read.
However, the statement from Hodges said she doesn’t support the contest.
“In contrast, the election contest petition has no factual basis or merit. It relies on gossip and innuendo,” Hodges wrote. “We are fortunate that this election was conducted in a fair, accurate, and professional manner, and nothing in the election contest petition calls that into question. After consulting with legal counsel and with a firm belief that nothing untoward occurred on Election Day, we have determined that we will hold Mr. Hall to the standards created by Indiana law, and request that the contest be dismissed due to his failure to meet those standards."
Lowe said he believes the recount can be done quickly, potentially in one day.
Both Hodges and Hall got to pick one person for the recount commission, choosing Democrat John Grannan and Republican Larry Wilder. The third, William ‘Buddy’ Vissing, an election mechanic, was agreed upon by both parties.
