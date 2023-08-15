NEW ALBANY — Life far too often goes by in a blink. So does a work life. It is so as Dorothy Lee of New Albany worked her final day on Saturday at the Floyd County Solid Waste District’s drop-off center on Grant Line Road. The District is better known as “Recycle Floyd County.”
What made this particular day and particular employee so special was that it was the culmination of 18 years on the job, or 6,728 days if you’re counting. Mrs. Lee was the District’s longest serving employee, and while she generally assisted those citizens who use the facility to recycle their corrugated paper, plastic bottles, glass jars, aluminum and metal cans, and electronics, Lee has taken the lead in managing the collection of Household Hazardous Wastes (HHW) for a number of years. Her contribution to the county’s recycling efforts was so appreciated that the District unveiled a plaque on Saturday naming the HHW Building after her.
Floyd County Commissioners Al Knable and John Schellenberger serve on the District’s board of directors and were present to mark the occasion.
“Our recycling team has earned a great reputation for outstanding customer service in support of our citizens who are committed to recycling. Dorothy Lee has been a steady and welcomed face of our efforts over these many years,” said Schellenberger, who also serves as vice president of the recycling board.
“Any organization’s success is rooted in its people and their collective ability to meet or exceed expectations. Dorothy Lee consistently set the bar high. She will unquestionably be missed by her teammates and the recycling public alike,” added Knable, board member and Floyd County Commissioners president.
Mrs. Lee is also known for her modesty and humility. But her kindness was always out front. When asked about how she was able to deal with so many people over the years, she was happy to share her secret: “always put some sugar into your talk.”
“Dorothy Lee was a major contributor to our efforts to increase the rate of recycling throughout Floyd County,” said Scott Stewart, the director of Recycle Floyd County. “While she was valued for her professional performance, she will always be remembered and cherished for her warmth and kindness. As the quote of the plaque reads, she is ‘The Best We’ve Got.’”
Recycle Floyd County operates drop-off centers at 3005 Grant Line Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and at the Galena Digital Library on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The District recycled nearly 1.7 million pounds of household trash in 2022, and over 50,000 vehicles visited its drop-off sites.
