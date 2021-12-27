SOUTHERN INDIANA — Live Christmas tree pickup starts this week in Southern Indiana and people were already dropping off trees and wreaths at Letty Walter Park in Floyds Knobs on Monday.
Floyd County Solid Waste is offering several free Christmas Tree recycling sites across the county.
Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 17 at Sam Peden Community Park at 3034 Grant Line Road, Garry E. Cavan Park at 6845 Corydon Ridge Road in Edwardsville and in Galena at 6954 U.S. 150.
In Charlestown, City of Charlestown Sanitation will pick up trees for free until mid-January.
“We offer the service with our pickup service,” said Charlestown Director of Communications Brian Smith. “Pickup is free with on the curb with the trash.”
Residents will need to remove all lights, ornaments and garlands, Smith said. No cost pickup is available until Jan. 14. The trees will be sent to the same facility in Borden where the city sends limbs and branches throughout the year.
“If they do miss that (deadline) they can stick it out on trash pickup day,” said Carrie Prince, with Charlestown Sanitation.
For residents of Clarksville, Clarksville Public Works will be taking trees on the normal trash day for residents. People are asked to place the tree on the curb, remove all lights and ornaments and place the trees separately from the trash.
Trees aren’t the only holiday items that can be recycled. The Clark County Recycling District already received a large number of boxes and cardboard Monday.
“(People) may not be aware they can recycle their Christmas cards, the envelopes the cards come in, ribbon, also paper gift bags and gift wrap,” said Director Debby McGrath. “Even the paper plates that you used to entertain with, those can be put in recycling as well.”
Clark County residents are able to drop off curbside if they live in Clarksville, Sellersburg and Jeffersonville.
There are also five drop-off sites in unincorporated Clark County. They’re located in Henryville, Charlestown, New Washington, Borden and Starlight.
Indiana also encourages residents to recycle holiday lights, however people are asked to contact local hardware stores or go to the state’s website for instructions on how to mail them in for safe disposal.
