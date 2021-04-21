CLARK COUNTY — Since its inception in 1993, the Clark County Recycling District has grown — including a notable increase in 2020.
Information from the district shows an overall increase of 7.5% in 2020 from the year before, with the biggest jumps being in electronics, motor oil and latex and oil-based paints.
Director Debbie McGrath attributes the shift to a few things — a big one being the pandemic.
“[For] a lot of people, recycling gave them a focus and something to do,” she said, adding that curbside pickup and traffic at the drop-off site went up dramatically. “If there is to a be a plus side to the pandemic, recycling gave people an outlet of something positive to do.”
That included a lot of people doing deep cleaning while home during the pandemic, and resulted in lots of things like tires, electronics and hazardous household wastes being brought in.
But a lot of it, she said, may be about educating the public and about more conscientiousness in general about sustainability. Within the past several years, the district has heightened efforts to promote recycling, including a recent mailer that listed all of the things the drop-off site in Charlestown can take.
“We had a big uptick last year when we sent that mailer out,” she said. “They didn’t know we were here, they didn’t know we collected hair dryers, curling irons, DVD players, dehumidifiers...anything you plug into the wall with the exception of maybe a tanning bed, we can take and we can get it recycled.”
Things like electronics and hazardous household wastes can’t be left in the curbside bins, but are accepted at the drop-off site, many at no cost to the recycler. Things like scrap metal, most electronics, batteries and motor oil can be taken there free. Tires start at $2.50 for light-duty passenger vehicles, and the $2 paid to recycle a gallon of paint goes toward making new paint.
Refrigerators cost $10, and TVs and computer monitors, 35 cents a pound.
“All of the recycling material, that’s something that before the recycling program would have gone to the landfill,” she said. In 2020, the district collected an average of 200 tons per month.
And, of course, the regular things people think of as recyclable — paper, plastic, metal cans — can be taken there, too.
“The nice thing about this site is that the containers are very large,” she said. “People are getting a lot of everything delivered at their homes so they can bring cardboard here — furniture boxes, appliance boxes....
“The population is growing so we get a lot of people moving in to the area and it’s very handy for them to come out here and get rid of the cardboard boxes.”
For a full list of what can be recycled at the Clark County Recycling District facility in Charlestown, go to recycleclarkcounty.org or for more information, call 812-256-7942 or email info@recycleclarkcounty.org.
The main drop-off site is at 112 Industrial Way, Charlestown.
